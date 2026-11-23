At first glance, the new carbon-fiber UE electric bikes from Amflow look like all the other sleek, modern two-wheelers on the market. They feature familiar frame geometry, off-the-shelf Fox suspension and standard hydraulic disc brakes.

Look closer at the bottom bracket, however, and you find the real story. Regular readers will know that Amflow is an independent ebike brand developed in 2023 by Shenzhen-based drone and camera powerhouse DJI. Its bikes are state-of-the-art testbeds for an exciting new drive system that is threatening to upend the cycling industry.

DJI created Amflow because established bike makers were hesitant about using an unproven motor from a drone company. The drone specialists had considerable expertise in small electric motors but found the bike world a strangely conservative closed shop. So it responded by building its own electric mountain bike, the Amflow PL Carbon, unveiled at the Eurobike trade show in July 2024.

A carbon frame helps keep the heft down to 46 lb Amflow

That impressive debut proved what DJI's two decades of research into compact motors, high-density batteries and flight-control sensors could do on dirt. The industry suddenly took note and now more than 60 major cycling brands, including Canyon, Pivot and Mondraker, have lined up to use DJI's Avinox drive units.

Meanwhile, Amflow has evolved from that single trail bike into a proper marque with a full line-up. The company proved its ambitions earlier this year by launching the Amflow TL Carbon, an all-terrain touring e-bike. It followed up with the PX and PR enduro mountain bikes earlier this year.

This week, Amflow made its boldest move yet, aimed straight at the heart of the US ebike world… revealing its first dedicated urban commuter, the UE Carbon and UE Carbon Pro.

The secret ingredient across all these carbon rigs is the power-to-weight ratio of the DJI Avinox drive system. Traditional full-power mid-drive motors from Bosch, Shimano and Yamaha typically weigh around 6.4 lb (2.9 kg) and max out at 62.7 lb.ft (85 Nm) of torque. DJI's updated Avinox M2 motor weighs just 5.8 lb (2.65 kg) yet belts out 92.2 lb.ft (125 Nm) of torque and 1,100 watts of power.

Riders who step up to the enduro-focused PX and PR mountain bikes get the special Avinox M2S unit. That motor weighs even less, while delivering a massive 1,500 watts.

DJI achieves class-leading numbers like this by using its expertise in compound planetary gears, flat-wire copper windings and integrated cooling fins. The motor operates at a whisper-quiet 45 decibels and packs aerospace-grade intelligence. Built-in wheel-speed and inertial sensors enable automotive-style traction control on loose gravel. An Auto Boost mode automatically surges power on steep grades without rider input. Riders can even link a heart rate monitor to let the bike adjust pedal assistance based on their target exertion zone.

Packaging all this sophisticated hardware into lightweight carbon frames creates a machine with distinct advantages over rival brands.

The rear rack can accommodate a child seat, while pooch goes along for the ride in an optional hitched trailer Amflow

The new UE Carbon commuter uses a step-through frame weighing just 5.18 lb (2.35 kg), keeping the base bike weight down to 46 lb (20.9 kg). It pairs the 1,100-watt Avinox M2 motor with a removable 600-Wh battery good for an estimated 82 miles (132 km) of range. The UE also comes with a 2.56-inch (65-mm) suspension fork, 10-speed electronic derailleur, 1.4-inch top-tube touchscreen, wireless phone charging, an integrated wheel lock and Apple Find My tracking. The UE Carbon Pro swaps out the chain for a maintenance-free Gates carbon belt drive and an electronic three-speed internal gear hub that shifts automatically.

The UE (which stands for "Urban & Easy") launched this week globally, with immediate availability across the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Amflow's first dedicated step-through city commuter was announced from its headquarters in Shenzhen, opening orders immediately through its direct online store and authorized retail dealers. The chain-driven UE Carbon retails for US$3,499, while the belt-driven UE Carbon Pro sells for $3,899.

The bikes launched in a single standard frame size fitting riders from 5ft1 to 6ft3 (155 to 190 cm). Amflow plans to release a dedicated smaller frame in 2027 for riders between 4ft7 and 5ft3 (140 to 160 cm).

The Amflow UE commuter ebike pairs ultralight carbon build with a potential 1,100 watts of power Amflow

US buyers should note the shipping defaults. To comply with US federal and state ebike laws, the US-spec Avinox M2 motor is factory-configured with a 250-W continuous rating and a 750-W maximum output. Out of the box, it operates legally as a standard Class 1 pedal-assist bike capped at 20 mph (32 km/h), and riders can toggle Class 3 mode via the app to raise the speed cap to 28 mph (45 km/h) where state laws permit. That configuration makes it a legal Class 3 ebike on most public roads, though some local parks and trails prohibit Class 3 machines.

If a rider uses the app to unlock the motor's global 1,100-watt Boost modem that technically reclassifies the bike as an unregistered moped or off-road motor vehicle. So riding it in that unlocked mode is illegal on US public roads, bike lanes, and public trails.

The DJI spinout's rapid expansion proves that traditional bike companies are facing a serious tech-sector threat. The DJI engineers are currently racing to automate shifting and miniaturize motors.

Amflow is showing what happens when a consumer electronics giant treats the entire bicycle as a smart, vertically integrated platform. For American riders, the result is lighter, smarter and far more powerful ebikes at prices that most established brands will struggle to match.

Introducing Amflow UE: Full-Carbon Electric Commuter Bike

Product page: Amflow UE