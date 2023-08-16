Trek puts the focus on fun with Ponto Go moped-style throttle ebike

Over the years, we've seen a bunch of ebikes that are more moped than bike, including recent models from Super73, Yamaha, Bandit and Engwe. Now Trek is riding out with the Electra Ponto Go, its own take on the fun moto-inspired vibe.

Described as a throttle ebike, and designed for riders aged 16 and up, the Ponto Go sports a 750-W rear-hub motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and thumb throttle to 20 mph (32 km/h) or pedal-assist to 26 mph (42 km/h) over three power levels via a torque sensor in the bottom bracket. An 8-speed Microshift derailleur has also been included for more flexible ride options.

The model comes with a removable low-slung 650-Wh battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range. The ebike is built around a 6061-T6 aluminum alloy frame, uneven terrain is smoothed out by a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel and 20-inch rims with 4-inch heavy duty tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro HD-E395 hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The thumb throttle can get riders up to 20 mph, or just kick up some sand Electra/Trek

There's padded seating for two, with flip-down foot pegs available for the pillion, and the ebike can be optioned with a front rack, frame bag or even a surfboard carrier. Total hauling capacity is reported to be 360 lb (163 kg).

Elsewhere, the Ponto Go features a Herrmans ebike headlight and a braking tail-light with turn signaling, an alloy kickstand and full plastic fenders. A Quad Lock wireless charger/universal phone mount is onboard to tap into the Trek Central app running on a smartphone. This model can accommodate riders between 4.9 and 6.8 ft (1.5 - 2.08 m) in height and tips the scales at 80 lb (36 kg).

The "super fun, super versatile" throttle ebike is available now in four color options for US$2,699.99. The video below has more.

Electra's Ponto Go!

Product page: Electra Ponto Go