Trek puts the focus on fun with Ponto Go moped-style throttle ebike

By Paul Ridden
August 16, 2023
Trek puts the focus on fun with Ponto Go moped-style throttle ebike
The Electra Ponto Go ebike is described as the "perfect combination of fun and functionality"
The thumb throttle can get riders up to 20 mph, or just kick up some sand
Tall riders can kick back to the rear of the padded seat, while shorter riders can move forward to accommodate a passenger
The Electra Ponto Go features a 750-W rear-hub motor and 650-Wh removable battery
Optional accessories include a front rack, frame bag and surfboard carrier
The Electra Ponto Go rolls on 20-inch fat tires, benefits from fork suspension and calls on Tektro hydraulic brakes for stopping power
Over the years, we've seen a bunch of ebikes that are more moped than bike, including recent models from Super73, Yamaha, Bandit and Engwe. Now Trek is riding out with the Electra Ponto Go, its own take on the fun moto-inspired vibe.

Described as a throttle ebike, and designed for riders aged 16 and up, the Ponto Go sports a 750-W rear-hub motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and thumb throttle to 20 mph (32 km/h) or pedal-assist to 26 mph (42 km/h) over three power levels via a torque sensor in the bottom bracket. An 8-speed Microshift derailleur has also been included for more flexible ride options.

The model comes with a removable low-slung 650-Wh battery for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range. The ebike is built around a 6061-T6 aluminum alloy frame, uneven terrain is smoothed out by a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel and 20-inch rims with 4-inch heavy duty tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro HD-E395 hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The thumb throttle can get riders up to 20 mph, or just kick up some sand
There's padded seating for two, with flip-down foot pegs available for the pillion, and the ebike can be optioned with a front rack, frame bag or even a surfboard carrier. Total hauling capacity is reported to be 360 lb (163 kg).

Elsewhere, the Ponto Go features a Herrmans ebike headlight and a braking tail-light with turn signaling, an alloy kickstand and full plastic fenders. A Quad Lock wireless charger/universal phone mount is onboard to tap into the Trek Central app running on a smartphone. This model can accommodate riders between 4.9 and 6.8 ft (1.5 - 2.08 m) in height and tips the scales at 80 lb (36 kg).

The "super fun, super versatile" throttle ebike is available now in four color options for US$2,699.99. The video below has more.

Electra's Ponto Go!

Product page: Electra Ponto Go

