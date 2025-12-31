© 2026 New Atlas
Biology

Zombie bugs, singing seals and rule-breaking bears: Wild science of 2025

By Bronwyn Thompson
December 30, 2025
Zombie bugs, singing seals and rule-breaking bears: Wild science of 2025
These animals shared their lullaby A-game with the world this year
These animals shared their lullaby A-game with the world this year
View 1 Image
These animals shared their lullaby A-game with the world this year
1/1
These animals shared their lullaby A-game with the world this year

It's that time of year again – and my personal favorite corner of science to look back on – when we recap the many fascinating discoveries in the plant and animal kingdom that made headlines in 2025.

While medical discoveries tend to get the spotlight in science research, countless ecologists, biologists, zoologists and conservation geneticists spend just as many hours in labs and out in the field in an effort to further our understanding of the species we share the Earth with – and can't live without.

There were orcas making tools, 110,000 spiders sharing a massive interconnected web in complete darkness and some wholesome news about the friendship bonds in both birds and baboons, it's been another varied and wonderful year for learning about life around us. And while some findings may seem quirky and trivial, understanding animal (and plant) behavior, genetics and adaptation strategies is critical to species survival in the face of increasingly challenging environments we all call home.

We hope you enjoy our year's highlights (and if you want more, head back into the archives for 2024, 2023, and beyond).

Tags

BiologyWildlifeAnimal scienceBehaviorGeneticsEvolutionConservationSpidersAntsSnakesorcaBirdsPlants
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!