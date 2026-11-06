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Campervans

VW California camper van cranks on all-night battery A/C for under 75K

By C.C. Weiss
November 05, 2026
VW California camper van cranks on all-night battery A/C for under 75K
A stealthier form of California camping in this blacked-out model we built with VW's configurator
A stealthier form of California camping in this blacked-out model we built with VW's configurator
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The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van series went up for order this week in the UK
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The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van series went up for order this week in the UK
A stealthier form of California camping in this blacked-out model we built with VW's configurator
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A stealthier form of California camping in this blacked-out model we built with VW's configurator
Each California trim offered in the UK features a pop-up roof with 81 x 45-in (205 x 114-cm) double bed
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Each California trim offered in the UK features a pop-up roof with 81 x 45-in (205 x 114-cm) double bed
The California Coast and Ocean models include an indoor kitchen block with available folding outdoor worktop. The kitchen comes equipped as standard with a gas stove, sink and fridge, and options like a 230-V electrical socket and portable electric cooktop are available
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The California Coast and Ocean models include an indoor kitchen block with available folding outdoor worktop. The kitchen comes equipped as standard with a gas stove, sink and fridge, and options like a 230-V electrical socket and portable electric cooktop are available
A command touchscreen controls features like lighting and the Ocean's electrically actuated pop-up roof (available optionally on other models)
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A command touchscreen controls features like lighting and the Ocean's electrically actuated pop-up roof (available optionally on other models)
Volkswagen offers a variety of accessories to build out your California base camp, including an awning on both sides to create a three-room indoor/outdoor setup
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Volkswagen offers a variety of accessories to build out your California base camp, including an awning on both sides to create a three-room indoor/outdoor setup
Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1032x1818 => 6192x10908 (6x) Model: High Fidelity V2, denoise: 0.01, sharpen: 0.01, decompression: 0.01 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.8, creativity: 0 (Realistic), selectedFaces: 2
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Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1032x1818 => 6192x10908 (6x) Model: High Fidelity V2, denoise: 0.01, sharpen: 0.01, decompression: 0.01 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.8, creativity: 0 (Realistic), selectedFaces: 2
In place of the full-width bench Volkswagen had on older T6.1 California camper vans, the new Multivan-based California (shown in Beach trim here) has two or three individual rear seats that mount to rails for more organizational flexibility - pull unneeded seats out to make through-loading space for gear and luggage
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In place of the full-width bench Volkswagen had on older T6.1 California camper vans, the new Multivan-based California (shown in Beach trim here) has two or three individual rear seats that mount to rails for more organizational flexibility - pull unneeded seats out to make through-loading space for gear and luggage
All California models have a folding rear seating bed, but the Coast and Ocean bed is narrower than the Beach bed because of the kitchen and cabinetry on the driver's side
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All California models have a folding rear seating bed, but the Coast and Ocean bed is narrower than the Beach bed because of the kitchen and cabinetry on the driver's side
The California Coast and Ocean include a front drawer fridge for easy indoor/outdoor access
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The California Coast and Ocean include a front drawer fridge for easy indoor/outdoor access
View gallery - 10 images

Volkswagen gave its iconic California camper van a mid-cycle refresh earlier this year. Beyond snoozy updates like a reshaped grille and larger digital displays, the van life icon gained one highly desirable new capability: an upgraded climate control system that runs off the plug-in hybrid battery for hours on end. Campers enjoy the utmost in year-round comfort without the expense and bulk of an auxiliary camp heater or A/C unit. The revamped camper van is now officially available to order in the UK.

The biggest upgrade on the 2027 California lineup is available only on eHybrid 4Motion variants because it relies on the plug-in van's 19.7-kWh powertrain battery to work as an off-grid power source. Campers can turn on the vehicle's air conditioner or heater and run it for up to eight hours when the vehicle is parked and turned off. Long story short, campers stay warmer on cold nights and cooler on hot nights without a loud, emissions-spewing engine or generator running in the background.

All California models have a folding rear seating bed, but the Coast and Ocean bed is narrower than the Beach bed because of the kitchen and cabinetry on the driver's side
All California models have a folding rear seating bed, but the Coast and Ocean bed is narrower than the Beach bed because of the kitchen and cabinetry on the driver's side

Eight hours is a pretty solid night of sleep, ensuring you don't have to shut off the climate control system in the middle of the night and risk running seriously hot or cold before morning. If you do run the battery down, you can simply rely on the gas engine to get you where you need to go and charge the battery while driving – none of that pure-EV-style range worry about draining the battery down too far to even have enough power to drive to a charging station.

Even before gaining overnight climate control, the 242-hp California eHybrid 4Motion was an easy favorite among all California powertrain options because of that efficient, range anxiety-defeating gas-electric capability. The van offers 53 miles (85 km) of all-electric driving using the same lithium battery that doubles as the climate control power station, a range estimate VW tends to vary by a mile or two based on market and timing. That gives camper travelers the ability to drive cleanly and quietly through city centers, around campgrounds and down deep forest roads.

Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1032x1818 => 6192x10908 (6x) Model: High Fidelity V2, denoise: 0.01, sharpen: 0.01, decompression: 0.01 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.8, creativity: 0 (Realistic), selectedFaces: 2
Upscaled with Gigapixel v1.1.2. 1032x1818 => 6192x10908 (6x) Model: High Fidelity V2, denoise: 0.01, sharpen: 0.01, decompression: 0.01 Face recovery version: 2, strength: 0.8, creativity: 0 (Realistic), selectedFaces: 2

But unlike an all-electric vehicle, the California eHybrid doesn't have to pull to an emergency stop once the battery is drained. Instead, it switches over to power from the 1.5-liter turbo-four TSI engine to power the front wheels and work with the front motor as a generator. The van can then drive hundreds of additional miles until emptying the gas tank. Even then, it ensures fast, reliable refueling in remote areas where electric charging stations are non-existent and even gas stations are few and far between.

Another advantage of the Volkswagen's eHybrid California is that it brings integrated 4Motion all-wheel drive along with it, thanks to its combination of front engine and front and rear motors. The all-wheel traction continues working even if battery power drops down near zero, with the front engine-motor working as an electric generator to keep the battery and rear motor powered.

The refreshed California eHybrid 4Motion camper van launches in the UK at a base price of £74,637 (approx. US$100,400) when equipped in Beach camper trim. The UK-market Beach comes ready to camp as a four-person with pop-up sleeper roof and folding rear seating that supports the 78 x 52-in (198 x 133-cm) lower bed. It includes a slide-out mini-kitchen at the tailgate with single-burner stove.

Each California trim offered in the UK features a pop-up roof with 81 x 45-in (205 x 114-cm) double bed
Each California trim offered in the UK features a pop-up roof with 81 x 45-in (205 x 114-cm) double bed

The higher-spec California eHybrid 4Motion Coast and Ocean models start at £79,672 and £87,970 ($107,175 and $118,350), respectively. Both models include an interior kitchen block behind the driver's seat and a four-sleeper pop-up layout. The two rear seats fold into a 78 x 43-in (198 x 108-cm) lower bed that runs narrower than the Beach's bed because of the kitchen block next to it. The flagship Ocean adds enhanced features like an electric-lift roof in place of the manual roof, a more advanced interior lighting system, and higher-spec automotive equipment like IQ. Light LED Matrix headlights and three-zone climate control.

The California Coast and Ocean include a front drawer fridge for easy indoor/outdoor access
The California Coast and Ocean include a front drawer fridge for easy indoor/outdoor access

While new California models powered by the 148-hp 2.0-liter TDI engine don't enjoy integrated battery-powered overnight climate control, they do share other refresh upgrades with eHybrid 4Motion models. Those start at the very front, where an updated grille and LED headlights give the new California a matured face. Also new are the 17- to 19-in alloy wheel designs and the power-latching sliding doors and tailgate.

Inside, an upsized 12.9-in infotainment screen centers in the dashboard and works in concert with a 10-in digital cockpit. New materials, colors and finishes, including a California-specific fabric and color scheme, further distinguish the camper van's interior look and feel from the rest of the Volkswagen van lineup. The enhanced aesthetics are joined by new ambient lighting and improved wireless smartphone charging.

Volkswagen offers a variety of accessories to build out your California base camp, including an awning on both sides to create a three-room indoor/outdoor setup
Volkswagen offers a variety of accessories to build out your California base camp, including an awning on both sides to create a three-room indoor/outdoor setup

Volkswagen also packs in new driver-assistance content, including motorway lane change assist, traffic light recognition, and an emergency assist guidance system that maneuvers the car to a shoulder or outermost lane should the driver suffer a medical emergency.

Base prices for the Volkswagen California with 148-hp turbo-diesel engine start at £66,334 ($89,250) for the Beach and rises to £79,762 ($107,300) for the Ocean.

Volkswagen plans to begin UK deliveries of the refreshed California vans in early 2027.

Source: Volkswagen

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CampervansCampervanVolkswagenRVOutdoors and CampingPlug-in HybridCampingPHEV
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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