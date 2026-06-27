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Campervans

Volkswagen California camper van gets cooler than ever ... literally

By C.C. Weiss
June 26, 2026
Volkswagen California camper van gets cooler than ever ... literally
The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van just might be the best one yet
The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van just might be the best one yet
View 10 Images
The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van just might be the best one yet
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The refreshed Volkswagen California camper van just might be the best one yet
With or without an ocean breeze, the California is cooling down
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With or without an ocean breeze, the California is cooling down
The revised cockpit includes a more discrete infotainment screen and a reorganized digital dash
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The revised cockpit includes a more discrete infotainment screen and a reorganized digital dash
The Multivan (and California) Generation special edition is available with an exclusive Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint
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The Multivan (and California) Generation special edition is available with an exclusive Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint
The Generation special edition also includes what VW describes as a generous standard equipment package
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The Generation special edition also includes what VW describes as a generous standard equipment package
Tne Multivan family gets a mid-cycle refresh
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Tne Multivan family gets a mid-cycle refresh
Along with other additions, the new cabin boasts an overnight-ready climate control system (PHEV models only)
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Along with other additions, the new cabin boasts an overnight-ready climate control system (PHEV models only)
Volkswagen moves the new front styling farther from the ID. Buzz and closer to the Transporter/Caravelle
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Volkswagen moves the new front styling farther from the ID. Buzz and closer to the Transporter/Caravelle
The all-new California comes in the same five model variants as before and now has a new "Generation" special edition
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The all-new California comes in the same five model variants as before and now has a new "Generation" special edition
Volkswagen California
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Volkswagen California
View gallery - 10 images

Just two years ago, Volkswagen launched a new California, but the iconic camper van is already up for a refresh. Along with the Multivan underneath it, the California gets a new look, sharpened interface and improved driver-assistance package. Best of all, a new climate control feature promises to make camping more comfortable throughout the entire year. Combine all that that with existing features like an available PHEV powertrain and indoor/outdoor kitchen design, and we'd say Volkswagen has quietly introduced the best California ever.

The California camper van series may have just launched in 2024, but the Multivan that serves as its base was first introduced back in 2021. So it's no surprise Volkswagen is giving it the refresh treatment in mid-2026, adding some tweaks and upgrades inside and out.

The most substantive addition in VW's updates package is a new stationary air conditioning feature that leverages the plug-in eHybrid 4Motion's 19.7-kWh lithium-ion battery to run the vehicle's air conditioner and ventilation while parked. It works for up to eight hours without interruption, giving Multivan and California campers an off-grid air conditioning solution as effective as systems integrated into serious backcountry expedition vehicles like the all-new Rossmönster Loft.

Along with other additions, the new cabin boasts an overnight-ready climate control system (PHEV models only)
Along with other additions, the new cabin boasts an overnight-ready climate control system (PHEV models only)

Eight hours is a full night of sleep, not just the short pre-cooling you might give the cabin with the engine running just before immediately heating it right back up by squeezing in hot, sweaty bodies. The same system also delivers eight hours of heating while parked so campers can stay warm through frigid nights. It does not replace the available fuel-powered auxiliary heater, which can still be ordered for California models.

Strangely, Volkswagen buried the bit about all-night climate control toward the end of this month's announcement, but it's actually a pretty huge upgrade for those who sleep hot (or cold) while camping, putting the California eHybrid 4Motion's climate control capabilities on par with a pure-electric camper with camping mode.

Being able to switch on the heat when things got chilly in the middle of the night was one of our favorite features on the ID. Buzz camper when we did a quick road trip in Germany, and that system ran for just 30 minutes before automatic shutoff, as our test was well before the addition of the new Overnight Mode Volkswagen added this month.

Volkswagen California
Volkswagen California

And since the California/Multivan eHybrid 4Motion has a gas tank, you don't have to worry for a millisecond about running its battery all the way down and getting stranded. So the new overnight climate control system could even surpass that of pure EV camping, delivering another strong argument in favor of plug-in hybrids presently being the best powertrain solution for efficient, comfortable and capable camper vans and motorhomes. EVs may be up for daily work commutes, but they'll need considerably more battery power to outshine PHEVs in the RV market.

Volkswagen moves the new front styling farther from the ID. Buzz and closer to the Transporter/Caravelle
Volkswagen moves the new front styling farther from the ID. Buzz and closer to the Transporter/Caravelle

The other new California additions aren't as interesting or camper-specific, comprising more aesthetic updates across the entire Multivan lineup. That starts right up front with a full makeover that pairs a simplified bumper with a set of enlarged LED headlights. Gone is the body-color diamond mesh of the outgoing Multivan's front fascia, replaced with a more classic design alternating body-color strips with slatted air intakes.

Perhaps a subtle part of Volkswagen's EV slowdown and the changing market dynamics underpinning it, the new face bears more in common with the T6.1 design than the Multivan's previous ID. Buzz-inspired styling. It's not quite as wide a gape as the over-stacked grille layout on the 6.1, but VW sure isn't trying to hide the fact that there're hot cylinders firing behind those black grilles.

Complementing that reworked first impression is a set of new color options that includes the California/Multivan line's first matte paintwork option: Iridium Gray Matte. Volkswagen cuts the 16-in wheels off the options list and adds five reworked designs to its selection of 17-, 18- and 19-in rims.

The revised cockpit includes a more discrete infotainment screen and a reorganized digital dash
The revised cockpit includes a more discrete infotainment screen and a reorganized digital dash

Inside, a reconfigured interface frees the infotainment touchscreen into a floating 12.9-in central display, underlined by audio and A/C sliders that remain always at the ready without having to fumble through screen options. To the left, the instruments of the Digital Cockpit now have three different view options that can be flipped through via a dedicated button on the steering wheel.

California and Multivan drivers benefit from an improved Travel Assist system with traffic light recognition and assisted highway lane changing. The system also brings along the Emergency Assist feature capable of steering the van to the side of the road in the event it senses a driver medical emergency.

The Multivan (and California) Generation special edition is available with an exclusive Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint
The Multivan (and California) Generation special edition is available with an exclusive Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint

The updated California comes in the same five models as before, from Beach to Ocean, with prices starting at €66,087 (approx. US$75,300) in Germany after VAT. The Multivan, meanwhile, comes in newly organized Trend, Life and Style trims starting at €57,465 ($65,475). Returning powertrain options include the 241-hp plug-in eHybrid 4Motion all-wheel drive, the 148-hp turbo-diesel front-wheel drive, and the 201-hp gas turbo FWD.

The newly launched Generation special edition is available on select California and Mulitvan trims, bringing an exclusive two-tone Candy White/Sunset Red Metallic paint option and an "especially attractive equipment specification."

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles

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CampervansVolkswagenCampervanRVMinivanCampingPlug-in HybridPHEVOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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