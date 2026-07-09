Tiny Kia EDC camper van is amazingly simple but brilliantly versatile

Camper builders around the world have been having their first cracks at the highly anticipated Kia PV5 electric van. Dutch outfit Vantrack becomes one of the latest, somehow creating an innovative layout that surpasses the American-designed "Ikea Kia kit" in clean simplicity and versatility. The shop's Lightcamp package quickly transforms the PV5 Passenger van into a smart mini-camper with indoor/outdoor kitchen and sleeping space for four people. And it does so with light, fast-removing equipment that makes for easy conversion back to an everyday e-MPV.

Between the large, neat lettering and crisply edged camper equipment, the Lightcamp Concept has a style so distinctively simple it would absolutely stand out in a crowded campground. The red-covered rooftop tent popping against the gray-and-black van doesn't hurt, either.

And though it originates a North Sea away over in The Netherlands, it very much reminds us of minimalistic Scandinavian design, the kitchen resembling something that Ikea might actually develop itself for its outdoor kitchen lineup ... or even a camper van.

Vantrack really gets creative on the roof, installing a skylight and rooftop tent as a lighter, more modular alternative to a full pop-up sleeper roof Vantrack

That simple, understated design feels like the perfect match for the PV5, a very clean design in its own right defined by crisp lines and simple shapes throughout. It's also a smart way of creating a modular camper kit that fits the van neatly, then removes after the weekend to leave the passenger van back in stock form, ready for the Monday morning commute. Each component fits like a building block into the whole, easily removing and storing away after the trip is over.

In the company's own words: "With the Lightcamp, built on the new all-electric PV5 platform, Vantrack creates a new form of mobility in which vehicle, interior, shelter, and outdoor space merge into a single lightweight and flexible system — compact for everyday use, yet designed to unfold into a living environment for outdoor adventure, relaxation, sports and connection."

The interior will be based around an extendable sleeper platform with two Exped inflatable sleeping pads and a compact, removable slide-out kitchen Vantrack

All that starts with a slim, slide-out bed platform that doubles as a trunk shelf and divider. Instead of carrying the three thick stacked panels of a folding mattress, as is common with camper kits like this, the retracted Lightcamp sleeping platform saves space by pairing with two 25.5 x 74.8-in (65 x 190-cm) Exped Luxemat inflatable sleeping pads. Each one can then deflate and roll up into a compact carry size of roughly 26 x 8 in (66 x 20-cm), storing under the sleeping platform without piling high. Campers can then use the extra space for other gear and cargo.

The next critical Lightcamp component is the compact pull-out kitchen that installs just below the sleeping platform. It uses a pair of rear legs to set up outside the PV5 tailgate, with a second pair used to create a standalone cook station for use beyond the van. It includes a single-place induction cooktop, a cutting board-style worktop and a sink with Dometic Go faucet and an 11-L water canister (presumably the Dometic Go Jug). There's also mention of an 18-L compressor fridge, though we're not seeing it on the concept.

The portable Lightcamp kitchen includes a cutting board-style worktop between the induction cooktop and sink Vantrack

Despite its streamlined simplicity and modest spec, the Lightcamp is ultimately a more comprehensive conversion than the typical camper kit, extending into permanent base van modification. That comes via the clearly labeled "Skylight," which adds star/sky gazing for those down below while doubling as an access hatch into the tent, part of the indoor/outdoor design concept. The hatch-tent combination replaces the full-length pop-up roof being installed on the PV5 by other companies with a lighter alternative well-suited for both camping and everyday driving.

The lightweight rooftop tent packs into a compact, readily removable package on the rear of the roof rack, expanding forward over the access hatch to create a different style of sleeper roof. Vantrack calls this combination its "Rooftop Architecture," and it appears to be still under development as the deployed tent is only pictured in sketch and model form. Plans call for a two-person rooftop tent sleeping area measuring 51 x 79 in (130 x 200 cm).

This sketch appears to have the rooftop tent awning extending over the skylight Vantrack

Other features lurking in the Lightcamp's future include a slide-out luggage tray built to fit standard Eurobox crates and a 195-L-capacity rear cargo rack, presumably mounted on the outside of the tailgate as Vantrack has done on its Volkswagen T6.1 camper van. Plans also call for a multi-tier awning.

Beyond the Lightcamp kit itself, Vantrack owners will benefit from handy features that come as part of the PV5 base van, including a Utility Mode (i.e. camp mode) that allows users to use the traction battery for climate control and V2L power when the van is parked. Campers can keep the interior at a comfortable sleeping temperature, use the lights and audio system, and plug into the van for operating appliances like coffeemakers and blenders.

The PV5 Passenger's 256-mile (412-km, WLTP) range and 30-minute fast-charging (10 to 80%) capability make it more of a capable, convenient travel machine than many other electric vehicles, past and present.

Vantrack is working on a light, deconstructed camper package for the Kia PV5 Passenger van Vantrack

The Lightcamp kit appears to be designed specifically for the two-row five-seat PV5 Passenger, storing behind the second-row bench. Elements like the kitchen and storage components are designed to easily remove, leaving the van ready for everyday driving and errand running. Assuming the rooftop tent mounts like any other rooftop tent, that should also easily remove for storage when camping season is over – unlike a full-blown pop-up roof that remains a part of the vehicle, camping season or not. The only thing sure to remain is the skylight, which can simply function like any other vehicular skylight.

Vantrack plans to reveal the production Lightcamp van in September and will show it at the Netherlands' big Camper Trade Fair in Utrecht, running in late September/early October. It will focus initially on selling complete vehicles but leaves open the possibility of selling individual components later down the line. Complete camper vans will start at €65,000 (approx. US$74,275), based on the PV5 Passenger Essential trim, and conversions of customer-supplied PV5 Passenger vans will also be offered. The company has no current plans to develop custom conversions or work with the PV5 cargo.

As mentioned earlier, the Lightcamp in the photos is just a concept, not the finished production model. Features will develop, evolve and change ahead of the production debut. We'll take a closer look at the Lightcamp's final spec when it arrives in a couple months.

Source: Vantrack