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Campervans

Airstream's cheapest camper van goes full chameleon with flex layout

By C.C. Weiss
June 12, 2026
Airstream's cheapest camper van goes full chameleon with flex layout
The Airstream Rangeline 21PL provides a unique layout alternative for couple and family camping
The Airstream Rangeline 21PL provides a unique layout alternative for couple and family camping
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Airstream's new Rangeline 21PL features a unique layout that seamlessly switches between wide-open two-sleeper and fully capable four-sleeper, all without a pop-up roof
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Airstream's new Rangeline 21PL features a unique layout that seamlessly switches between wide-open two-sleeper and fully capable four-sleeper, all without a pop-up roof
The two-seat rear bench removes to create full pass-through storage for bicycles, kayaks, surfboards and other gear
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The two-seat rear bench removes to create full pass-through storage for bicycles, kayaks, surfboards and other gear
The Rangeline series is Airstream's most affordable camper van lineup
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The Rangeline series is Airstream's most affordable camper van lineup
The split kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave next to the wet bath, the main galley block across the aisle
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The split kitchen includes a refrigerator and microwave next to the wet bath, the main galley block across the aisle
Airstream's new Rangeline 21PL in four-sleeper bunk layout
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Airstream's new Rangeline 21PL in four-sleeper bunk layout
The dining table installed on the kitchen into a front dining/drinks area
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The dining table installed on the kitchen into a front dining/drinks area
The two-seat rear bench slides forward and back and drops into bed form
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The two-seat rear bench slides forward and back and drops into bed form
Slide the bench all the way back and the Rangeline 21PL becomes a roomy L-sofa lounge
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Slide the bench all the way back and the Rangeline 21PL becomes a roomy L-sofa lounge
The Airstream Rangeline series is based on Ram's Promaster van
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The Airstream Rangeline series is based on Ram's Promaster van
Airstream adds a second member to the Rangeline series
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Airstream adds a second member to the Rangeline series
Driving the long, windy road to camp
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Driving the long, windy road to camp
Airstream Rangeline 21PL night floor plan with lifting bed lowered and dining table attached up front
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Airstream Rangeline 21PL night floor plan with lifting bed lowered and dining table attached up front
The Rangeline 21PL is a 21-foot (640-cm) camper van
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The Rangeline 21PL is a 21-foot (640-cm) camper van
Rangeline 21PL day floor plan with two-seat rear bench positioned all the way back in lounge mode
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Rangeline 21PL day floor plan with two-seat rear bench positioned all the way back in lounge mode
Front swivel seats
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Front swivel seats
Rangeline 21PL night floor plan with lower bed deployed, combining the folded-down bench and the side sofa
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Rangeline 21PL night floor plan with lower bed deployed, combining the folded-down bench and the side sofa
The Rangeline 21PL kitchen includes an induction cooktop that stores away when not in use
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The Rangeline 21PL kitchen includes an induction cooktop that stores away when not in use
The swivel table attaches to the rear side console for two- or four-person dining
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The swivel table attaches to the rear side console for two- or four-person dining
A look inside the wet bathroom
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A look inside the wet bathroom
This interior shot shows the fold-down bathroom sink that stores away in the wall
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This interior shot shows the fold-down bathroom sink that stores away in the wall
Those RV tables always look a little tight for dining, and this photo confirms
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Those RV tables always look a little tight for dining, and this photo confirms
The Airstream Rangeline 21PL provides a unique layout alternative for couple and family camping
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The Airstream Rangeline 21PL provides a unique layout alternative for couple and family camping
On the road again
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On the road again
Airstream's signature "silver bullet" style interior trim adds a little reflection in the upper bunk bed
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Airstream's signature "silver bullet" style interior trim adds a little reflection in the upper bunk bed
The systems management center is located above the kitchen window
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The systems management center is located above the kitchen window
Slide-out pantry storage
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Slide-out pantry storage
Airstream Rangeline 21PL set up in four-sleeper bunk format
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Airstream Rangeline 21PL set up in four-sleeper bunk format
Family camping in the Airstream Rangeline 21PL
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Family camping in the Airstream Rangeline 21PL
The fold-down outside table/counter is a perfect drinks holder
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The fold-down outside table/counter is a perfect drinks holder
View gallery - 29 images

When Airstream launched the Rangeline as its most affordable camper van in 2022, it laid it out in standard European style with a rear fold-away bed and front dinette – safe, proven and comfortable territory. With the all-new 21PL, it moves into a more experimental space, designing a floor plan that's every bit as capable and comfortable for four people as it is for two, all without any need for a pop-up roof.

As the new Trakka T7 Trakkadu reminded us earlier this week, floor rail-based camper vans always prove themselves among the most versatile RV designs out there, allowing owners to adjust the interior layout on the fly. Sometimes that flexibility even extends so far as swapping between a fully loaded camper van, a large family-size everyday commuter and/or an empty commercial-style cargo hauler.

Airstream uses its floor rails a little differently than the typical builder but in a way that appears as smart and effective as any design out there. The four rails serve as the basis of a flexible multi-position lounge space, securing in a two-seat bench that can slide all the way back close to the dual tailgate doors or farther forward, closer to the central wet bathroom and kitchen block. In this way, the two belted seats can be positioned forward for the drive to camp, clearing load space for luggage and gear, then slid all the way back into lounge form at camp.

The swivel table attaches to the rear side console for two- or four-person dining
The swivel table attaches to the rear side console for two- or four-person dining

As far as lounge mode, the two-seat bench pairs with the long fixed passenger-side sofa bench to create an inviting L-shaped seating arrangement. The removable dual-leaf table secures to the side console, supported by a single leg, turning that breezy lounge into a temporary dining space for up to four people.

Usually a van like this would include a standard or optional pop-up roof to sleep a family of four, but Airstream keeps Ram's factory roof right where it is. That's where the "PL" – Premier Loft – comes in, alluding to the electrically actuated double bed that stores over top the rear lounge during the day, lowering down at night to create a bunk room. The lower bunk is made by folding the two-seat rear bench flat so it can team with the side bench to create a double bed at ground level, completing the four-sleeper layout that accommodates the whole family inside four hard walls and a hard roof.

Airstream Rangeline 21PL set up in four-sleeper bunk format
Airstream Rangeline 21PL set up in four-sleeper bunk format

The two beds measure in quite comparably – the loft is the largest at 74 x 57 in (188 x 145 cm), while the lower bed is just a touch narrower at 74 x 53 in (188 x 135 cm). Both beds stretch longitudinally, preventing any need to crawl over top the other person to use the bathroom, though they will require a little maneuvering around the rear kitchen and bathroom walls, not to mention the ladder blocking much of the lower bed.

We'd go the opposite of Airstream's photo below and have the adults on top, kids on the bottom, since little ones can crawl and squeeze through small spaces more easily. But that's for each family to decide for itself.

Family camping in the Airstream Rangeline 21PL
Family camping in the Airstream Rangeline 21PL

For those trips when parents are able to get away for a few days by themselves, the Rangeline PL transforms seamlessly and quickly into a roomy two-sleeper. The two-seat rear bench removes, clearing full-length aisle space for bicycles, kayaks, skis and other long gear while opening more free living space at camp. The rear lounge still exists thanks to the fixed side-facing sofa, and the dining table can set up there or secured on the front kitchen wall to serve the two cab swivel seats. And while the dual-bed capability disappears with the removal of the bench, the powered loft bed is there to sleep two.

"We took everything owners loved about our original Rangeline and added features to offer greater standard sleeping capacity, more storage solutions and freedom for owners to customize their travel," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream president and CEO, in introducing the 21PL this week. "Rangeline 21PL adapts to everyday life on the road, whether that’s hauling gear, hosting family or having a more comfortable place to rest."

This interior shot shows the fold-down bathroom sink that stores away in the wall
This interior shot shows the fold-down bathroom sink that stores away in the wall

The 21PL's kitchen and bathroom occupy the space between the driver's cab and the rear lounge. The passenger-side kitchen block has a stow-away induction cooktop, sink and cabinetry, with the 122-L compressor fridge and microwave stacked together aft of the wet bath across the aisle. A flip-out worktop on the back of the passenger-side block brings cooking, food prep and cocktail space just outside the sliding door, below the awning.

Airstream powers the latest Rangeline up with a 3.5-kWh lithium battery, 3,000-W inverter and 200 watts of solar charging. There's also a 2.8-kW gasoline generator for those times battery and solar aren't getting it done on their own.

The two-seat rear bench removes to create full pass-through storage for bicycles, kayaks, surfboards and other gear
The two-seat rear bench removes to create full pass-through storage for bicycles, kayaks, surfboards and other gear

The 21-foot (6.4-m) Rangeline PL is based on a Ram Promaster 3500 that relies on a 276-hp V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission to channel power exclusively to the front wheels. Airstream adds in an upgraded suspension system to better fine-tune the ride for the payload being carried, whether that's a solo trip with just the driver and an empty cabin or a fully loaded family camping excursion with all the gear that can fit.

The Rangeline 21PL will soon arrive to Airstream's nationwide US dealership network. Prices start at US$173,400, a $12K premium over the $161,400 original Rangeline, now named the Rangeline 21PS (Premier Suite).

Source: Airstream

View gallery - 29 images

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CampervansAirstreamRAMCampervanRVCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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