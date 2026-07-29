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Campervans

Westfalia's latest camper van packs in a bunk room and dry bathroom

By C.C. Weiss
July 29, 2026
Westfalia's latest camper van packs in a bunk room and dry bathroom
Westfalia defines the new Nansen 600L camper van with a pair of bunk beds and a clever bathroom layout
Westfalia defines the new Nansen 600L camper van with a pair of bunk beds and a clever bathroom layout
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Westfalia gets the most out of every square inch of the 599-cm Fiat Ducato
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Westfalia gets the most out of every square inch of the 599-cm Fiat Ducato
A pair of removable bunk beds anchor the Nansen 600L rear cabin
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A pair of removable bunk beds anchor the Nansen 600L rear cabin
Inside, Westfalia puts a bunkhouse + dry bath spin on the classic rear sleeper/front dinette floor plan
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Inside, Westfalia puts a bunkhouse + dry bath spin on the classic rear sleeper/front dinette floor plan
Inside the all-new Westfalia Nansen 600L
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Inside the all-new Westfalia Nansen 600L
One or both bunk beds remove to clear storage garage space
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One or both bunk beds remove to clear storage garage space
The bed platform completes with a pair of center panels
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The bed platform completes with a pair of center panels
The lower bed can be used on its own for two-person trips or in conjunction with the upper bunk for four-person trips
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The lower bed can be used on its own for two-person trips or in conjunction with the upper bunk for four-person trips
Westfalia defines the new Nansen 600L camper van with a pair of bunk beds and a clever bathroom layout
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Westfalia defines the new Nansen 600L camper van with a pair of bunk beds and a clever bathroom layout
The toilet room is ready to function on its own or as part of the full-width expanded dry bathroom
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The toilet room is ready to function on its own or as part of the full-width expanded dry bathroom
The shower room is located across the aisle from the toilet compartment but combines into one space with the open doors
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The shower room is located across the aisle from the toilet compartment but combines into one space with the open doors
The two-way fridge opens from inside or outside
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The two-way fridge opens from inside or outside
The Nansen 600L manages to offer a large wardrobe closet and drawers
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The Nansen 600L manages to offer a large wardrobe closet and drawers
The compact kitchen block doesn't offer much work space, but it has the usual dual-burner stove, sink and fridge
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The compact kitchen block doesn't offer much work space, but it has the usual dual-burner stove, sink and fridge
The dinette expands with a secondary swivel-out table leaf
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The dinette expands with a secondary swivel-out table leaf
The dinette appears to be a functional dining space for four people
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The dinette appears to be a functional dining space for four people
Westfalia is exploring alternative floor plan ideas with its latest camper van designs
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Westfalia is exploring alternative floor plan ideas with its latest camper van designs
Stow a bike even with the upper bunk installed
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Stow a bike even with the upper bunk installed
One disadvantage of the new Nansen layout: The ladder appears to block access to the bathroom
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One disadvantage of the new Nansen layout: The ladder appears to block access to the bathroom
Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van in two-sleeper form
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Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van in two-sleeper form
Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van daytime floor plan
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Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van daytime floor plan
Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van nighttime floor plan with full-width dry bath deployed
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Westfalia Nansen 600L camper van nighttime floor plan with full-width dry bath deployed
Westfalia explores floor plan alternatives with its latest camper van launches
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Westfalia explores floor plan alternatives with its latest camper van launches
View gallery - 22 images

Westfalia is really riding a wave of hyper creativity. A year after helping Ford develop its glacial-blue rolling igloo, Westfalia is hitting the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with not one but two highly innovative camper vans that shake up the segment with next-generation layouts. The first centers around a rooftop deck, while the second manages to squeeze a pair of double bunk beds and a dry bathroom into a sub-6-m (236 in) fixed-roof Fiat Ducato.

While Westfalia's new Columbus Liner shows how reimagined design techniques can truly open the Fiat Ducato up, its all-new Nansen 600L shows how to keep it closed and still pack in a highly functional floor plan for a family of four. In fact, despite its lack of pop-up roof and its basis atop a 36-cm (14-in) shorter Ducato van, the 599-cm (236-in) Nansen houses the same number of sleeping berths as the Columbus Liner, along with a proper two-space dry bathroom without any transformational trickery. It's just a comfortable camper that gets the most out of its compact cabin.

Westfalia gets the most out of every square inch of the 599-cm Fiat Ducato


Westfalia gets the most out of every square inch of the 599-cm Fiat Ducato

That's not to say everything's going to be precisely to every van lifer's taste. In order to make room for a rare dry bathroom in this van class, Westfalia shortens and concentrates its kitchen block into a stubby unit that offers no additional countertop beyond the folded lid of the dual-burner gas stove. The 90-L compressor fridge with bi-directional door is integrated below that countertop, leaving space for just a single stack of drawers. There's also a sink and an overhead cabinet.

The compact kitchen block doesn't offer much work space, but it has the usual dual-burner stove, sink and fridge


The compact kitchen block doesn't offer much work space, but it has the usual dual-burner stove, sink and fridge

The payoff of that contracted galley block is the dedicated toilet room that stands just behind it, in front of the rear bedding. The small room leaves just enough legroom to use the toilet and vessel sink with the door closed, serving seamlessly as a bathroom throughout the day.

The separate shower room is located across the aisle from the toilet room. It's not quite clear if the shower, which features a convexly curved multi-panel door, can be used on its own with the shower room door fully closed, but more comfortable will be to open both bathroom doors into partition form, creating a private bathroom spanning the full width of the van. It's still a dry bathroom with separate toilet and shower space, but it becomes a large single room instead of two independent compartments.

The toilet room is ready to function on its own or as part of the full-width expanded dry bathroom
The toilet room is ready to function on its own or as part of the full-width expanded dry bathroom

We've seen this style of expanding cross-width bathroom before, but it often relies on a central shower drain and/or sprayer instead of serving as two separately functional rooms that combine into one. We plan to take a look at the space at this year's Caravan Salon to get a better feel for how functional and comfortable it is, both separately and combined, but on paper, it appears a slick way of maintaining the advantages of a dry bathroom in a compact 6-m camper van.

Westfalia continues its unique floor plan arrangement in back, where it foregoes the common single bed in favor of a pair of bunk beds. The lower 51 x 74 in (130 x 188 cm) bed secures in place atop two side bases that fill out with removable central platform panels, while the upper 51 x 73 in (130 x 185 cm) bed attaches to supports integrated into the walls.

Those two beds combine to give the Nansen a total sleeping capacity of four people. They can also reconfigure or remove completely to open up passthrough storage space on the diamond-plated floor below, allowing drivers to load in gear like bicycles or surfboards.

One or both bunk beds remove to clear storage garage space
One or both bunk beds remove to clear storage garage space

Even with all that going on in the back, the Nansen 600L still has space left over for the standard four-person dinette up front. A removable dual-leaf table splits the two-seat rear bench (with two seatbelts) and the swiveled driver's seats. Between the bench back and the shower room, Westfalia squeezes in a closet with shelving.

Westfalia completes the build with a sliding fly screen inside the entry door, a 95-L fresh water tank, an 85-L waste water tank and a Truma diesel air/water heating system. The standard model is based on a Ducato with 140-hp Multijet engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. Buyers can option up to more powerful 160- and 180-hp models.

The dinette appears to be a functional dining space for four people
The dinette appears to be a functional dining space for four people

Westfalia previewed the Nansen 600L earlier this summer and will host a full world premiere at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. The new camper van starts at €72,690 (approx. US$803,200). We look forward to taking a closer look and reporting back.

Source: Westfalia via Mobility Authors Union

View gallery - 22 images

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CampervansWestfalia-AutomotiveFiatCampervandusseldorf-caravan-salon-2026RVCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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