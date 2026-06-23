Volkswagen's US-bound camper van equipment prices under $3,000

Last month, Volkswagen announced it's bringing the ID. Buzz back to the US market after a yearlong hiatus and dressing it up with a big, new addition: a camping version. What it didn't announce was any pricing or availability information. While it still hasn't released those critical details, it has launched and priced a "Good Night Package" in Germany with identical in-van camping equipment.

The good news: The upcoming 2027 ID. Tourer 4Motion represents the first factory camper van Volkswagen is offering in the US since 2003. The company officially announced the launch as part of a 2027 product roadmap last month. Americans continue to love VW camper vans as much as anyone, so the new Buzz model is sure to be a welcome addition.

Volkswagen makes the bed in the USA once again Volkswagen

The bad news: The 2025 ID. Buzz was so painfully unpopular in the US, Volkswagen took the 2026 model year off from selling it. A light camper package might have added some extra momentum when the electric van first launched in late 2024, but Americans have not otherwise shown much interest in Volkswagen's electric throwback van. And while a camper version couldn't hurt the van's future prospects, Volkswagen is stopping short of offering a full camper van with pop-up roof, multiple beds and a kitchen, settling for a simpler two-sleeper layout.

The undecided news: Volkswagen hasn't announced pricing for any US 2027 ID. Buzz model, so it's not clear how much the Tourer 4Motion e-camper will cost. That leaves some hope that VW will get aggressive with the revived van lineup and lower pricing from MY2025 levels – or at least keep it about the same. The rear-wheel-drive 2025 Pro S wears a base price of US$61,545, including destination fee, while the all-wheel-drive Pro S Plus 4Motion jumps up to $69,545.

Based on the ordering in VW's May product announcement, the new Tourer 4Motion should sit between those two in the 2027 lineup, closer to the Pro S Plus 4Motion because of the addition of a Pro S 4Motion one tier down from the Tourer in the four-trim MY2027 family. If Volkswagen can at least maintain its 2025 pricing scheme, the Tourer 4Motion should slot in around the mid to high $60's, a price that will look like a much better deal on a camper van than a minivan.

Very few brand-new US camper vans of any kind are available in that price range, and the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion will have the advantage of being a turnkey factory camper as opposed to a van someone else has to upfit with conversion equipment.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Good Night Package is available to order in Germany now and includes an outdoor table/chair set Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Lending credence to the idea that the ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion will debut as one of the most affordable camper vans in the US is the Tourer's domestic-market counterpart that Volkswagen announced this month. Instead of a dedicated Tourer light camper model, VW is offering German buyers an optional Good Night Package, just as it has for the new Multivan. At €2,600 (approx. US$2,950), it will be a very modest upgrade as far as camper packages go.

Volkswagen noted in last month's US product announcement that the camper equipment for the Tourer 4Motion model is based directly on the Good Night packages it offers in Europe. So it follows that the German-market ID. Buzz Good Night kit features identical equipment: a mattress that sets up over the folded rear seats on an included bed frame, a blackout blind package for the windows, two ventilation grilles for the front windows, and an outdoor dining set with a table and two chairs. The Good Night mattress measures 79 x 47 in (200 x 120 cm).

Without the kitchen seen on Volkswagen California models, the Good Night Package bed is able to stretch the width of the van cabin Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Good Night buyers will also benefit from an "Overnight" mode added to the ID. Buzz software suite allowing for continuous climate control of the interior for up to 48 hours. The US-spec ID. Buzz Tourer 4Motion will also come with an "Overnight" mode.

One related feature Volkswagen confirms for German ID. Buzz campers but has not confirmed for the US: Newly added vehicle-to-load capability will allow the Buzz to serve as its own portable base camp power station, sending up to 2,000 watts of power to handy equipment and accessories like electric coffeemakers, fridge/freezers, camp lighting systems and ebike chargers. Volkswagen is adding this capability to European ID. Buzz vans this summer but has yet to mention it for the 2027 American van.

Volkswagen officially turns its ID. Buzz electric minivan into a light camper with the newly launched Good Night Package Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

In contrast to Volkswagen's specific "Tourer 4Motion" camper model designation in the US, the €2,600 Good Night Package will be available as an optional upgrade across the ID. Buzz passenger van lineup, including for both short- and long-wheelbase models.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles

