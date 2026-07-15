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Campervans

Westfalia's half-pop camper bus absorbs a Class A luxury RV into a van

By C.C. Weiss
July 14, 2026
Westfalia's half-pop camper bus absorbs a Class A luxury RV into a van
The Westfalia Columbus Liner camper van features a large lower garage area with available Thule VeloSlide bike carrier
The Westfalia Columbus Liner camper van features a large lower garage area with available Thule VeloSlide bike carrier
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The all-new Westfalia Columbus Liner looks quite normal up front but gets some interesting innovations in back and up top
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The all-new Westfalia Columbus Liner looks quite normal up front but gets some interesting innovations in back and up top
The half-and-half split of the Columbus Liner roof looks innocent enough from outside – a roof rack and your basic pop-up roof – but it hints at the van's true innovation
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The half-and-half split of the Columbus Liner roof looks innocent enough from outside – a roof rack and your basic pop-up roof – but it hints at the van's true innovation
The rear bench includes two belted seats so the van can carry a total of four people
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The rear bench includes two belted seats so the van can carry a total of four people
Above-cab skylight
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Above-cab skylight
The three steps at the rear of the aisle hint at the unique rear bedroom space
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The three steps at the rear of the aisle hint at the unique rear bedroom space
Westfalia installs a flat floor up above the van floor, integrating a heating system and shoe storage in the design
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Westfalia installs a flat floor up above the van floor, integrating a heating system and shoe storage in the design
The Columbus Liner's high roof would make for a comfy rear king bedroom even without the pop-up, but the lifting roof really opens it up
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The Columbus Liner's high roof would make for a comfy rear king bedroom even without the pop-up, but the lifting roof really opens it up
The available espresso machine turns the bedroom space into a hotel room with private balcony and coffeemaker
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The available espresso machine turns the bedroom space into a hotel room with private balcony and coffeemaker
Under-bed storage
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Under-bed storage
The dinette converts into an optional second bed for one or two
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The dinette converts into an optional second bed for one or two
The available induction cooktop works with the off-grid lithium battery system
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The available induction cooktop works with the off-grid lithium battery system
Plenty of dry good organization
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Plenty of dry good organization
The dual-hinged fridge opens from outside the sliding door
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The dual-hinged fridge opens from outside the sliding door
The fridge door also swings outward for access from inside
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The fridge door also swings outward for access from inside
Westfalia gives the Columbus Liner a simple hybrid bathroom with slide-away dry toilet and folding sink basin
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Westfalia gives the Columbus Liner a simple hybrid bathroom with slide-away dry toilet and folding sink basin
The waterless dry wrapping toilet gives Westfalia the flexibility to create a slide-away design
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The waterless dry wrapping toilet gives Westfalia the flexibility to create a slide-away design
The sink folds down for use, folds up against the wall to clear space
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The sink folds down for use, folds up against the wall to clear space
Westfalia Columbus Liner day floor plan
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Westfalia Columbus Liner day floor plan
Westfalia Columbus Liner night floor plan - worth noting that the king bed measures a maximum of 205 cm long, but the driver's side is shorter to make space for the bathroom
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Westfalia Columbus Liner night floor plan - worth noting that the king bed measures a maximum of 205 cm long, but the driver's side is shorter to make space for the bathroom
The optional Sky Lounge opens up the roof for sitting, enjoying a beverage and/or book and taking in all the local views
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The optional Sky Lounge opens up the roof for sitting, enjoying a beverage and/or book and taking in all the local views
What's with the short pop-up roof?
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What's with the short pop-up roof?
Westfalia looks to "redefine campervan travel"
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Westfalia looks to "redefine campervan travel"
The Columbus measures 636 cm long - toward the middle of the full-size van segment – but aims to pack in a luxury Class A motorhome's worth of comfort and amenities
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The Columbus measures 636 cm long - toward the middle of the full-size van segment – but aims to pack in a luxury Class A motorhome's worth of comfort and amenities
The Westfalia Columbus Liner camper van features a large lower garage area with available Thule VeloSlide bike carrier
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The Westfalia Columbus Liner camper van features a large lower garage area with available Thule VeloSlide bike carrier
View gallery - 24 images

The brand that helped innovate the entire pop-up camper van category is redefining the space once again. With its latest camper van, Westfalia is determined to offer the space and luxury of a high-end Class A motorhome – think something like the Niesmann + Bischoff Flair – inside a very average Fiat Ducato van. The result is a superlative and affordable four-sleeper camper van that offers features usually reserved for much more expensive custom camper van builds.

The European RV industry has long coopted the English word "liner" and reapplied it to refer to a particularly luxurious breed of Class A motorhome. It's a fitting adaptation that we're surprised isn't used more often in actual English RV parlance because it simply extends the definition for a (often large and luxurious) passenger ship or airplane to a large, luxurious motorhome. It's used regularly by the manufacturers of some of Europe's largest, fanciest, most expensive motorhomes, including Niesmann + Bischoff and Morelo. Concorde even uses it as the name of a complete motorhome line.

So when Westfalia introduces a new variant of an existing camper van lineup as a "Liner," you know that's going to be a premium offering of the Columbus family. And that is, indeed, the case with the all-new Columbus Liner, a van meant to "redefine travel in a camper van."

What's with the short pop-up roof?
What's with the short pop-up roof?

The easiest way to package a liner into a van body would be to work with one of the largest vans available, something measuring 7 meters (23 ft) or more. But that wouldn't be quite as much of an accomplishment as cultivating proper liner-level luxury inside a more average-sized van, something like the 636-cm (250-in) Fiat Ducato.

Using that Ducato model as its starting point, Westfalia splits it into three separate levels. They're not quite as tall or defined as the individual floors of some larger camping vehicles, but the three separate levels do neatly split the concept into discrete spaces.

The rear bench includes two belted seats so the van can carry a total of four people
The rear bench includes two belted seats so the van can carry a total of four people

The first level of that trio is the most basic and familiar, a main floor that starts at a front lounge that brings the driver's area into the fold by way of swiveling cab seats. Here, you'll also find the usual two-seat rear bench equipped with seatbelts and the removable table splitting the two rows of seats. That table provides extra dining space with a swiveling dual-leaf construction.

At night, the entire dining area converts into a 180 x 90-cm (70 x 35-in) bed perfect for sleeping a child or two. Westfalia rates the van a four-berth camper van when equipped with the optional convertible bed, and while that front bed is a little small, the rear bed is oversized enough that young families should be able to accommodate everyone.

The dinette converts into an optional second bed for one or two
The dinette converts into an optional second bed for one or two

Also familiar within the first level layout is the wet bathroom behind the dinette and the kitchen block on the passenger side. In fact, there's nothing really out of the ordinary on the first level – all pretty standard for a Westfalia camper van and dozens upon dozens of other European camper vans.

Level #2 is where things start to stray from the norm. A fixed rear bed to anchor the sleeping accommodations is quite normal – virtually mandatory – for a camper van of this size and style. But Westfalia puts some creativity to work on this version, lifting the bed higher than usual to create a true second level, accessed via three steps. The resulting high-set semi-private sleeping area is similar to the ones we've seen in a few vans with spacious garages down below, a feature also found in the Columbus Liner.

The Columbus Liner's high roof would make for a comfy rear king bedroom even without the pop-up, but the lifting roof really opens it up
The Columbus Liner's high roof would make for a comfy rear king bedroom even without the pop-up, but the lifting roof really opens it up

Where Westfalia really evolves the rear-bed design is in adding a "Sky Roof," a clever spin on the pop-up roof for which the brand has been famous for over 70 years. As you notice from outside the van, the pop-up roof is particularly compact, taking up maybe 2/3 the length of the roofline. It isn't meant to house a bed but simply to open up space above the 205 x 186-cm (81 x 73-in) master king bed, creating a more complete bedroom that gives sleepers loads of space to sit up comfortably. It also improves ventilation and breathability.

The Sky Roof also becomes a critical component for the third and final level of the design, a feature usually reserved for custom camper vans and larger motorhomes: a rooftop deck. Westfalia's "Sky Lounge" is even nicer than other rooftop decks we've seen, more akin to the private terrace you'd find in a home or high-end hotel suite, accessed exclusively from the master bedroom through the fabric front door of the pop-up roof.

The optional Sky Lounge opens up the roof for sitting, enjoying a beverage and/or book and taking in all the local views
The optional Sky Lounge opens up the roof for sitting, enjoying a beverage and/or book and taking in all the local views

To create this upper deck, Westfalia installs what appears from outside to be a half-length roof rack in front of the pop-up. Rather than crossbars, that rack comes furnished with a full deck floor designed specifically for scenic lounging. It's a quiet space to have morning coffee and a daytime retreat for sneaking in a few dozen pages of the book you brought along.

Westfalia offers the Sky Lounge as an option, but it looks almost mandatory from the buyer's perspective – it's really the best feature of the whole van, if not Westfalia's entire lineup. A complementary option, the slim Sky Bar with espresso machine fits on a shelf in the master bedroom space itself, allowing owners to brew an early morning espresso to enjoy out on the terrace without ever having to step "downstairs" to the kitchen.

The available espresso machine turns the bedroom space into a hotel room with private balcony and coffeemaker
The available espresso machine turns the bedroom space into a hotel room with private balcony and coffeemaker

Other smart, thoughtful features are scattered throughout the Columbus Liner interior. The bathroom features a space-optimized layout that uses a slide-away Clesana waterless dry-wrap toilet and fold-away sink to clear out more shower space. The kitchen offers an available dual-burner induction cooktop and a 90-L compressor fridge with two-way door that opens from both outside and inside.

Despite its glamorous high-spec design, the Columbus Liner is also ready to get a little dirty and travel well beyond cosmopolitan city centers and well-equipped campgrounds. It has a full off-grid amenity suite, and buyers can equip it with up to 540 Ah of lithium battery power, a 3,000-W inverter and a 165-W solar panel. A diesel water heater comes standard, piped to a 95-L fresh water tank, while a floor heating system keeps things toasty inside.

The Columbus Liner also comes ready to play, its aforementioned garage sized to easily carry two ebikes or mountain bikes. Depending on the size of the bikes, you might not even have to remove a wheel. The optional Thule VeloSlide system highlighted in the top photo makes for easy bicycle loading and unloading, and the garage is prewired for ebike charging.

The Columbus measures 636 cm long - toward the middle of the full-size van segment – but aims to pack in a luxury Class A motorhome's worth of comfort and amenities
The Columbus measures 636 cm long - toward the middle of the full-size van segment – but aims to pack in a luxury Class A motorhome's worth of comfort and amenities

Beyond bicycles, the garage can also hold a single scooter or whatever skis, boards, kites and inflatables you need to stuff in to make the most out of every second of the trip.

Westfalia has previewed the Columbus Liner pre-production prototype ahead of an official world premiere at next month's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Pricing will start at €83,900 (roughly US$96k) atop a Fiat Ducato with 139-hp 2.2-liter Multijet3 engine and six-speed manual transmission. We plan to attend this year's Caravan Salon and will look to bring back more details, including a breakdown of pricing for the various options, particularly the Sky Lounge.

Source: Westfalia

View gallery - 24 images

Tags

CampervansWestfalia-AutomotiveCampervanRVMotorhomeCampingFiatOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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