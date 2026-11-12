VW Cubert mini-camper van is the chicest Caddy RV wandering roadways

Twenty twenty-six has been such a big year for stylish electric mini-camper vans, we fear we might have overlooked some rather compelling ICE options. The Cubert is one such van that refuses to be ignored. British converter Bodans takes Volkswagen's smallest ICE van and carves out a simple-but-elegant pop-up interior that's much more inviting than the typical Caddy conversion. It's a cushy studio apartment on wheels in which you'll be happy to curl up with a good book on a rainy day ... or even sunny day.

The Cubert isn't a new offering at Bodans, but the builder recently revamped it with an off-grid electrical system that supports gas-free camping. Well ... free of liquid petroleum gas (LPG), anyway – the Caddy itself is not an all-electric van. The Cubert is, however, available with Volkswagen's 114-hp plug-in hybrid drive, as well as two other powertrain options.

Whichever powertrain you choose, once parked you'll be able to eat, sleep and lounge without releasing so much as a hexamine backpacking fuel tablet's worth of local emissions thanks to Bodans' LPG-free equipment set

While the Volkswagen Transporter/Multivan has long been the center of the camper van universe, Caddy camper vans remain far fewer and farther between. On one hand, that's to be expected given their smaller size. On the other hand, the Caddy offers an even lighter, nimbler, more efficient option on the highway and around the wilderness, with the plug-in hybrid powertrain kicking in even more near-silent, zero-emissions mileage than you get with the latest Multivan – up to 72 miles (116 km) per charge.

The Caddy Cubert measures in at 4.8 m long Bodans

A pop-top Caddy always catches our attention, as was the case with the Bodans Cubert. Volkswagen doesn't even offer a pop-up roof option on its own Caddy California camper van, so a raised roof tips off something a little different.

Caddy camper interiors are usually quite basic, ranging from simple-and-traditional to clever-but-spartan. By contrast, Bodans manages to make the small van's camper interior feel like an actual living room, a space in which campers will want to spend time ... even while they're awake.

The plants and throw pillows don't hurt, but the Cubert is a step above other Caddy campers thanks to its soft wall trim, ambient overhead lighting array and pop-up roof-enhanced sitting/standing space Bodans

Bodans uses a floor plan strategy that's more common in Volkswagen's ID. Buzz and small vans from competitors like Nissan. That floor plan dedicates one side of the cabin behind the front seats to a long side-facing sofa, with a small, efficient kitchen taking up the sidewall across the aisle.

The shop elevates the look with a few simple additions. Instead of just leaving the factory trim inside looking like an inexpensive minivan, it covers the walls in a light-gray carpet-style trim to provide a warmer, softer look and feel all around. It matches the cool, light gray of that trim with gray flooring, furniture and upholstery. LED lights integrated into both sides of the headliner further warm and elevate the space above and beyond a basic van interior with folding bench/bed.

We know the whole "millennial gray" trend of the 2010s has become a punchline in home decor, but we still think it looks pretty homey in this particular camper van, especially in comparison to contemporary and past Caddy camper conversions with bare automotive-style interiors.

Bodans adds depth to the neutral motif with glossy white countertops brightening up the kitchen. The main kitchen block is a small, ergonomic unit with a curved front interior corner that not only adds to its visual appeal but makes it easier for occupants to move from couch to entry door and vice versa than a pointy square corner would.

Bodans smart, efficient layout and coordinated motif give the Cubert a nicer look than the average Caddy camper van ... in our opinion, anyway Bodans

Bodans installs a roller door around the large curved edge, accessing a shelved cabinet inside. The galley features an efficient combination of integrated induction hob and stainless steel sink with collapsible faucet and glass cover. Two additional lower cabinets below the counter add more storage space.

Bodans eliminates the common under-counter fridge in its compact kitchen block, moving cold storage to a Dometic drawer fridge across the way under the sofa.

The fridge drawer pops out from under the sofa Bodans

The work space atop the kitchen is limited, but it's supplemented by a countertop on the rear cabinet console behind the sofa. That console houses a lower cabinet and features component switches on its face, providing a one-stop spot for electrical hardware control. A separate switch panel turns the 3,000-W Renogy inverter off.

As far as sleeping goes, the frame of the sofa slides out all the way to the kitchen, filling out with the full-length cushions from the backrest. Unless you're a toddler, it's by no means the "large bed" Bodans calls it, but it's the kind of compact double you'd expect in a Caddy camper van with indoor kitchen.

Inside the Bodans Cubert camper van Bodans

The pop-up roof comes standard to add standing height on the van floor and ample sitting height on the sofa. It does not include a bed, but buyers can add a lift-away double bed optionally to double up on sleeping space. With just the two front drive seats, there won't be anyone else on board, but the bed could be useful to give each person their own sleeping space or when meeting up with a group and sleeping a guest or two.

The gray model shown in the photos is built atop a long-wheelbase Caddy Maxi Commerce measuring 191 in (485 cm) long. Even taking the pop-up roof into account, it still slides in at 75 in (190 cm) tall, compatible with 2-m-high parking garages. It's powered by the 2.0-liter diesel engine.

The standard pop-up roof can be further equipped with a bed to sleep up to four people in the van Bodans

The Cubert starts at £49,995 (approx. US$ 66,150) when based on a brand-new Caddy Maxi or £43,995 ($58,225) when built on a used van. Options include a roof-mounted solar panel, microwave and command touchscreen.

Source: Bodans

