Suzuki may not be one of Japan's Big Three automakers, but with its deep, vibrant lineup of kei trucks and vans, the badge can certainly hold its own when it comes to JDM micro-campers. The new Spacia Base serves up more evidence, transitioning from a cavernous gear-hauling cargo van to a factory micro-camper in a matter of seconds, even in the middle of the trip. And in contrast to the six-figure camper vans that dominate the US and other markets, the Base should price in down near four figures.

The Spacia Base serves as the commercial cargo variant of the Spacia family. It isn't an entirely new model for Suzuki, which launched the last version in 2022, complete with convertible light-camping capability. The new 2027 Spacia Base brings the work vehicle up to spec with the third-generation Spacia series that launched in 2024.

The Spacia Base follows the Spacia Gear in flashing some seriously round headlamps Suzuki

Compared to the outgoing Spacia Base, the new model features an overhauled front-end for a fresh look. It also loses its rear bench and comes exclusively as a two-seat cargo van. In return, it gains an extra "multi-board" to repurpose the large cargo area in a multitude of ways.

As it turns out, one extra multi-board goes a long way. Each board is a platform that slides into supports and slots integrated in the interior sidewalls, reconfiguring the cargo area for different uses – shelving, tables, beds, vertical dividers and more. The new Spacia Base then offers a total of seven different cargo area configurations in place of the four on the outgoing Base.

Suzuki shows a solo sleeper layout at the Spacia Base's Field Style Expo debut Suzuki

In terms of camping, the Spacia is so tiny that the multi-boards don't work on their own. Instead, owners install them across the width of the cargo area and then fold the front seats flat to complete the sleeping surface. From there, they can use a mattress or individual sleeping pads to make things cushy and comfy enough for a good night's sleep.

Since the supports are integrated directly into the vehicle from the factory, Suzuki's light, temporary sleeping platform can easily set up at camp in a matter of seconds. You can set up the two multi-boards in a different configuration or simply stow them on the floor during the ride, freeing the cargo area for transporting bicycles, large coolers, stacks of camping equipment and other space-eating gear. When it's time to turn in, simply store the gear outside or out of the way to convert the interior into a mobile bedroom. With the minorest of conversion work, the tiny Spacia Base works as both an open gear-hauling shuttle and a cozy RV.

Fold the front seats and mount the two multi-boards transversely for two-person camping mode Suzuki

This contrasts to systems that require time-consuming installation or those that involve large, heavy storage boxes that eat up much of the van's cargo space on the ride as well as at camp, making them impractical for hauling larger equipment.

Beyond the two-person micro-camper layout, Spacia Base adventurers can secure both multi-boards lengthwise on one side with the seat folded, turning the back into a solo camper with space to keep gear inside overnight. Raise that single platform up higher, and it can serve as a dining table or side shelf.

Create a divided trunk area with the two multi-boards Suzuki

Spacia Base drivers can even flip one multi-board sideways to use it as a divider for organizing cargo. Put the second one behind it to add some privacy and security over whatever's in the trunk. The new Base is really quite a simple but ingeniously handy little transformer that squeezes the most use out of one of the tiniest van interiors in the world.

A fully compliant kei car, the Spacia Base measures 3,395 mm (134 in) long and comes powered by a turbocharged 660-cc engine-based mild hybrid system. Adaptive cruise control and dual-sensor brake support deliver smart assistive driving. Assuming the new model follows the precedent set by other Spacia models, it should come with 2WD and 4WD options.

Don't expect too much oomph up in the driver's seat, as the Spacia Base is limited to the 660cc engine cap for kei cars Suzuki

Suzuki debuted the new Spacia Base at the Field Style Expo earlier this month in Tokoname City. It has not yet finalized pricing but will release more information ahead of the van's official market launch this winter. It should remain the cheapest van in the Spacia lineup, pricing below the standard Spacia's ¥1,530,100 base point – which still converts to an incredibly low price of US$9,600.

For reference, the outgoing Spacia Base starts at ¥1,471,800 (approx. US$9,225).

Source: Suzuki

