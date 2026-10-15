Shape-shifting camper van makes space for shop's worth of action gear

Last time we looked, Storyteller was launching one of the best adventure camping trucks of 2026. And that was mere months after putting together the first fully integrated Ineos Grenadier 4x4 micro-camper. Now the ever-busy slammin' Alabamians are back with yet another piece of RV innovation. The all-new Gear Mode adds a proper motorcycle-hauling camper to the brand's deepening Sprinter adventure van lineup, but instead of stopping at just a bike, it adds space to carry a veritable locker of accessories or a workshop's worth of parts and tools.

Since its founding, Storyteller has made flexible vans with outdoor accoutrements front of mind, building out versatile multi-use spaces for strapping in large cargo during the ride before rearranging into a bedroom/workshop once there. The company also offers add-ons like external paddleboard carriers and full-length overland roof racks.

The new 20-foot (6.1-m) Gear Mode camper van picks up the baton from those older stablemates and tears through the finish line like a gazelle. Storyteller experiments with some next-generation convertible furniture designs to make the new van even more versatile and better equipped for loading up gear.

Racing the setting sun while on the hunt for base camp Storyteller Overland

"For some, life comes with equipment attached: a dirt bike, a set of skis, surfboards, a full toolkit, a stack of camp gear," the company said in introducing the van last month."Storyteller built Gear Mode for that person – an adventure van on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 AWD platform, engineered to secure it, haul it and still give you a real place to relax at the end of the day."

Storyteller's development work focused on the rear bed, which not only folds away to clear a garage large enough for a motorcycle or multiple bicycles but transforms into a sofa lounge and a dual-bench dining area/mobile workstation.

The GearShift rear module in sofa lounge mode Storyteller Overland

Storyteller also enhances the rear’s role as a storage garage, adding MOLLE-style organizational panels to the underside of the bed. So when you fold the bed up against the sidewall, it becomes an organizer wall like what you might have in a home workshop or garage. Hang up tools, accessories like helmets and body armor, climbing rope and axes, or whatever makes sense for your adventure. Then it’s all in one place, ready to grab and go.

A big highlight of the Gear Mode is the under-bed MOLLE panel system that becomes a workshop wall for hanging accessories, tools, parts, etc. Storyteller Overland

And don’t forget, that’s also the bed. The mattress folds down and joins with the cushioned strip on the passenger side to create a raised RV queen.

Storyteller complements the versatile rear lounge’s workstation capabilities with a fully stocked tech system pre-wired for Starlink satellite internet. The van then doubles as a roaming office space for digital nomads or commercial use.

One of four GearShift modes, this one creates a dual-bench dinette/workstation Storyteller Overland

Powering up the sockets and appliances, the Gear Mode packs in 4+ kWh of Lithionics batteries that send power through a 2,000-W inverter and charge while driving through a high-output auxiliary alternator. Up to 1,500 watts of available solar charging ensure the batteries keep powered even when parked at the campsite. Those who need more power can upgrade to 8- and 12-kWh battery systems.

Moving forward through the floor plan, Storyteller installs a simple bench seat in the spot it might otherwise put its expandable shower box. Perfect for suiting up and putting on ski or hiking boots, the cushioned seat flips over and doubles as a worktop, serving as an extension of the rear garage and/or the compact kitchen block. Either way, it extends over the fridge/freezer box.

Flip the kitchen into a cushioned seat perfect for booting up Storyteller Overland

The slim kitchen block comes with a stainless steel sink piped to a 76-L fresh water tank. The hinged glass sink top serves as a work space in conjunction with the flippable bench seat, providing space to use the portable induction cooker.

Instead of the part-time or full-time bathroom areas Storyteller has installed on previous camper vans, the Gear Mode has a combination of a portable toilet stowed in an under-counter kitchen cabinet and an exterior shower warmed by the diesel heating system.

The simplified kitchen includes a main sink/work area, a fridge box and a flippable worktop extensions/seat Storyteller Overland

The Gear Mode will launch in Q4 2026 for a starting price of US$149,498. All models are based on the Sprinter 144 AWD with BFG KO3 tires. The mid-level ADV adds a roof rack, ladder and rear rack, manual awning, double battery power and a few other upgrades at a starting price of $171,478. The flagship MAX adds an Evictus Advanced suspension kit, KC HiLites 360 lighting package, rear rack with spare tire bucket, brush guard and other upgrades at a base of $187,493.

Source: Storyteller Overland

