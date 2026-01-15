Westfalia's cheapest US-ready camper van is more than it appears

After a highly celebrated North American relaunch in 2024, Westfalia has been focused on expanding out its lineup one model at a time. On the very first day of this year's Florida RV Supershow, it debuted its most focused product yet, a roomy camper van so specifically designed around the needs of TWO adventurous road-trippers, it's actually called the "For 2." But is it really?

It's true that all-new Wave For 2 camper was designed for a van life couple and comes with only two belted. Westfalia introduces it as such on its website: "A fresh Westfalia model crafted for couples who value smart design, refined comfort, and the flexibility to travel on their own terms."

But the van is actually designed to sleep up to three people, according to its spec sheet, and Westfalia offers an optional folding mattress for use on the front seats. At just 69 inches (175 cm) long, the optional solo mattress is probably best left to a child or young teen, perhaps during a group camping trip on which he or she arrives in a different vehicle.

Beyond that three-sleeper potential, the Wave For 2 arrives as the only dedicated two-person model in a Westfalia Americas lineup that has thus far comprised family vans accommodating two to four people. Interestingly, instead of basing its two-man van on the shorter 235-in (597-cm) Ram Promaster 159 Westfalia used for the four-person SRT it introduced last year, it goes back to the 249-in Ram Promaster 159 EXT, ensuring a surplus of livable space.

The Wave For 2 comes standard with a dual-burner gas stove/sink combo, but buyers can opt up to an induction cooktop with separate sink Westfalia Americas

In comparison to older Westfalia Americas camper vans, the Wave For 2 loses the two-seat rear dining bench, reconfiguring the floor plan into a proper two-seater. That means only two belted seats for driving, which swivel around to double as dining/camping seats. In place of the rear bench stands the 91-L door fridge, an uncommon placement that looks quite convenient for grabbing a cold drink or sandwich from the driver's cab.

Given the need to seat just two people at meals, the For 2 features a slimmer dual-leaf pull-out dining table to work with the swivel cab seats as a dinette. The skylight above ensures there's plenty of light during the day.

Without the need to serve four people, the Wave For 2 uses a slim slide-away table for two Westfalia Americas

The remainder of the kitchen is located across the aisle on a block that features an integrated dual-burner gas stove/sink or optional induction cooktop and independent sink. Also standard is a 700-W microwave and countertop with pop-out extension.

Back across the aisle, behind the refrigerator console, Westfalia installs a wet bathroom with a cassette toilet, sink and shower. The For 2 also includes an outdoor shower.

Westfalia ensures the two campers in the For 2 have an extra-large, comfy bed in which to retire. The rear longitudinal double measures 71 inches (180 cm) wide and extends up to 80 inches (203 cm) in asymmetrical length, according to Westfalia's initial specs. The added space of the dedicated two-person layout within the extended Promaster van affords room for a fold-out step to make getting in and out of bed a little easier.

The new Wave For 2 includes a hideaway step for getting in and out of the rear bed Westfalia Americas

The Wave For 2 camper interior comes powered by a 600-Ah lithium battery wired to a 3,000-W inverter and 300 watts of solar panels. A Firefly command panel with Bluetooth and app support provides systems monitoring and touch control.

The For 2's standard features package is as focused and to-the-point as the floor plan, bringing in a Truma LP Combi Eco Plus water/air heater, roof-mounted Truma air conditioner, 145-L fresh water tank, power exterior awning, power entry step, and bug screens for the rear and side entryways. The Promaster comes equipped with such features as a 10.1-in Uconnect 5 infotainment system with voice command, driving assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and park assist.

Westfalia transforms the 249-in Ram Promaster 159 into a cozy camper for two Westfalia Americas

All in all, the Wave For 2 seems like a logical addition to a lineup that was previously focused on family camper vans for four to six people. It also debuts as Westfalia America's cheapest model since the brand's 2024 relaunch, starting around US$153,000, or CA$196,049 in Canada, well cheaper than the US$160,550 at which the SRT debuted last year and a couple thousand less than the $155K base sticker the original Wave camper vans wore in 2024. And the Wave For 2 is currently advertised for a sale price of US$139,950 from Sunshine State RVs, a dealership that's on hand at the Florida RV Supershow debut.

Source: Westfalia Americas