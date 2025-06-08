© 2025 New Atlas
LG boosts productivity with first 5K2K monitor packing Thunderbolt 5

By Paul Ridden
June 08, 2025
The 5K2K monitor with Thunderbolt 5 is "designed to meet the needs of data-intensive industries such as finance and IT"
The UltraFine 40WT95UF features a "40-inch screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, offering a generous digital workspace"
The UltraFine 40WT95UF features a "40-inch screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, offering a generous digital workspace"
The 5K2K monitor comes with a bunch of inputs and outputs, including two Thunderbolt 5 ports
The 5K2K monitor comes with a bunch of inputs and outputs, including two Thunderbolt 5 ports
LG has announced what's claimed to be the first 5K2K computer monitor sporting Thunderbolt 5 ports, enabling super-fast data throughput, easy connection to source devices and laptop charging chops all from a single cable.

Aimed at professionals looking for a productivity boost, the UltraFine 40WT95UF monitor features a 40 inch IPS panel in 21:9 aspect, displaying 5,120 x 2,160 pixels with a snappy 120-Hz refresh rate. There's up to 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR600 support for "more vivid visuals," a 5-millisecond response time, a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 450 nits of brightness.

The screen offers a bunch of helpful organization options, including picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture for multitasking ease. "Financial analysts can simultaneously view extensive datasets, application dashboards and market charts, while IT specialists – whether in software development, systems integration or media services – can utilize the extended screen space and advanced capabilities to review long lines of code, manage complex design timelines and conduct in-depth content analysis," says the company.

The UltraFine 40WT95UF features a "40-inch screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, offering a generous digital workspace"
Where Thunderbolt 3 and 4 are capable of data transfer at 40 Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 doubles that potential to 80 Gbps while simultaneously delivering up to 96 watts of power to charge a connected laptop's battery.

The monitor also serves as a kind of USB dock – with USB-C (one up, four down), USB-A (two down), HDMI (x2), DisplayPort 2.1 and RJ45 connections all available above the power input around back. There's a function to control two devices using one keyboard and mouse, daisy chaining is supported too – helping to nip cable clutter in the bud – and an ambient light sensor auto adjusts brightness and temperature.

I'm sat in front of a 30-inch 4K screen while typing this, and am definitely feeling monitor envy while trying to work out whether I can budget for the newest member of LG's UltraFine family. Sadly, that will have to wait as the company has yet to reveal a price tag or availability window.

Source: LG

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

