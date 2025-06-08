LG boosts productivity with first 5K2K monitor packing Thunderbolt 5

LG has announced what's claimed to be the first 5K2K computer monitor sporting Thunderbolt 5 ports, enabling super-fast data throughput, easy connection to source devices and laptop charging chops all from a single cable.

Aimed at professionals looking for a productivity boost, the UltraFine 40WT95UF monitor features a 40 inch IPS panel in 21:9 aspect, displaying 5,120 x 2,160 pixels with a snappy 120-Hz refresh rate. There's up to 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR600 support for "more vivid visuals," a 5-millisecond response time, a 2,000:1 contrast ratio and 450 nits of brightness.

The screen offers a bunch of helpful organization options, including picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture for multitasking ease. "Financial analysts can simultaneously view extensive datasets, application dashboards and market charts, while IT specialists – whether in software development, systems integration or media services – can utilize the extended screen space and advanced capabilities to review long lines of code, manage complex design timelines and conduct in-depth content analysis," says the company.

The UltraFine 40WT95UF features a "40-inch screen and 21:9 aspect ratio, offering a generous digital workspace" LG

Where Thunderbolt 3 and 4 are capable of data transfer at 40 Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 doubles that potential to 80 Gbps while simultaneously delivering up to 96 watts of power to charge a connected laptop's battery.

The monitor also serves as a kind of USB dock – with USB-C (one up, four down), USB-A (two down), HDMI (x2), DisplayPort 2.1 and RJ45 connections all available above the power input around back. There's a function to control two devices using one keyboard and mouse, daisy chaining is supported too – helping to nip cable clutter in the bud – and an ambient light sensor auto adjusts brightness and temperature.

I'm sat in front of a 30-inch 4K screen while typing this, and am definitely feeling monitor envy while trying to work out whether I can budget for the newest member of LG's UltraFine family. Sadly, that will have to wait as the company has yet to reveal a price tag or availability window.

Source: LG