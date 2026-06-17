Asus brings color ePaper into the portable monitor mainstream

Announced earlier this month at Computex, the Asus ZenScreen Color ePaper display brings a 13.3-inch color ePaper touchscreen to the portable monitor space, with eye comfort as its main draw.

E Ink and ePaper displays are familiar from e-readers, but they have rarely crossed into the monitor world in any meaningful way. It’s remained very much a niche category, mostly pushed forward by specialist brands like Dasung. We’ve covered some of these in the past: the Paperlike 13K, as well as faster experiments such as the Paperlike 103 – so Asus isn’t the first to the idea.

What makes the ZenScreen Color ePaper MP13UC interesting is that it seems to be one of the first of its kind to come from a household PC name. Asus is positioning it as a dedicated, low-distraction text workstation, optimized for deep-focus reading, coding, and heavy research rather than video or general multimedia.

he bundled mounting system allows the lightweight ePaper panel to quickly pivot 90 degrees into a vertical portrait orientation Asus

The MP13UC is built around a 13.3-inch ePaper panel with a 3,200 x 2,400 resolution, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a crisp 300-ppi pixel density. It supports 4,096 colors, touch input, and a 35-Hz refresh rate alongside Asus Ghosting-Free technology to ensure clean screen transitions.

While that 35-Hz refresh rate won't match the fluid motion of a standard LCD or OLED monitor, but that’s sort of the point. It gives you just enough responsiveness to smoothly scroll through dense PDFs, review spreadsheets, or manage light dynamic data feeds without the agonizing lag typical of older E Ink devices.

The main reason to choose it over a regular portable display is eye comfort. The MP13UC is TÜV Rheinland-certified, with zero blue light, zero flicker, paper-like viewing, continuous color temperature tuning, and low power consumption. A conventional monitor will look brighter and more vivid, but Asus is betting that there’s a sizable group of people who would rather have a calmer screen for extended reading and study sessions.

ASUS bundles the panel with the ZenScreen Stand ATS01D: a 538-g (19-oz) foldable stand with height adjustment from 190 to 365 mm (7.5 - 14.4 in), tilt, 90° pivot, VESA 75 x 75 mm support, a 0.25-inch tripod socket, and quick-release setup. The stand can support screens up to 16 inches and 1.2 kg (2.6 lb), and will also be sold on its own as well as with this ePaper display.

Asus bundles the panel with the ZenScreen Stand ATS01D, a 538-g foldable stand Asus

The company is also positioning the MP13UC as more than just a standard secondary screen. It connects over USB-C and is designed for Windows 11 PCs, with ASUS DisplayWidget Center adding intelligent power management and the ability to automatically rotate between landscape and portrait modes.

Being an ePaper display, the MP13UC also pulls off a trick standard panels can't: it holds a sharp, static image entirely without power. This opens up a few unique use cases outside of traditional computing, allowing it to act as unpowered desk signage, a digital photo frame, or a persistent reference sheet that stays perfectly visible even after you pull the plug.

For now, Asus has yet to announce when the ZenScreen Color ePaper MP13UC will be available, how much it will cost, or which regions it will launch in.

Source: Asus