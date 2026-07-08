Sound Blaster GS5 review: Great sound, dumb display, fair price

When I think of Sound Blaster, I go way back to the early '90s. The Sound Blaster 1.0 was the gold standard if you had a PC. In 1998, Creative released the Sound Blaster Live!. It featured EAX (Environmental Audio Extensions), and on the games that supported it, sound would change depending on your environment: caves and long hallways would echo, footsteps sounded different on concrete versus dirt, you name it. It was pretty cutting-edge back then, and Creative was the pioneer behind it.

What does that have to do with my review? Well, with decades of audio augmentation experience, Creative kind of knocked it out of the park with this little soundbar's SuperWide mode. With the press of a button, you can toggle between SuperWide Near Field (when you're sitting close to it, like at your desk), SuperWide Far Field (when you're in couch-potato mode), and Off (which puts it into basic stereo).

The SuperWide feature makes the sound feel bigger, wider, and more expansive. It fills my office with rich sound, maintaining solid bass and crisp highs. Frankly, turning it off and listening to the soundbar in normal stereo sounds flat, uninteresting, muddy, and just blah after getting used to SuperWide. My ears prefer Far Field while it's here on my desk, personally.

I'm not normally a fan of flashy LEDs, but these ones don't bug me all that much JS @ New Atlas

Creative's Sound Blaster GS5 is a reasonably priced, compact "gaming" soundbar that Creative says is small enough to fit on your desk but has sound big enough to use with your TV.

I have a few thoughts about that ... Like, why "gaming?" My theory is that anything these days with flashy, colorful, dancing LEDs attracts peacocks, young and old, to their consoles, thus "gaming." I guess the fact that it has hard-wired inputs would qualify it as gaming capable, as Bluetooth has latency issues no matter what.

And is it small enough to put on your desk? Well, I guess that just depends on how big your desk is, how much clutter you're willing to tolerate, or if you like sound coming from behind your monitor or laptop.

It's small enough to fit on my desk, but big enough for me to not want it there JS @ New Atlas

At 20 x 4 x 3.25 inches (510 x 103 x 83 mm), I think it's just a little too big for my 5-foot desk, but it sure sounds good. As far as a TV goes, well, I have used it via Bluetooth with my projector on a 128-inch screen, and for a sub-US$100, 20-inch soundbar, it far exceeded my expectations. It's no match whatsoever against my Yamaha receiver and 5.1 Polk setup in the living room, or my Harman Kardon soundbar and sub in my bedroom, but those also cost a whole heckuva lot more than a hundred bucks! That being said, the GS5 absolutely smokes the Harman Kardon speakers in my laptop.

I think the GS5's sweet spot is at lower volumes. The dial goes to 32 for max volume, and while it is loud, it starts distorting the sound, getting very tinny and even clipping, so it's pointless, really. But from 4 through 14, even as picky as I am about sound quality, I have to admit that this thing does surprisingly well. It is clear, defined, and pleasant across the entire EQ range (65–20,000 Hz) with its 30-watt RMS, 3.35 x 2.16-inch full-range racetrack drivers (60-watt peak). Sure, you're not getting 4x15-ported-box DJ Magic Mike bass-drops, but I feel like the amount of bass very much matches the overall tone of the music I've been listening to (rap, rock, punk, trip-hop, metal, downtempo, etc.).

For the ultimate test, I played a couple Debussy songs at volume 28. If you're familiar, you'll know that classical piano often hits a huge range of notes and octaves, and it's pretty much inevitable that you'll get distortion somewhere on cheap speakers. But the little GS5 did pretty dang good, clipping in exactly the places I expected it would, but not terribly. Dropping the volume down to 23 – plenty loud still – totally cleared up any distortion.

I tend to avoid flashy LEDs. I find them annoying and distracting, and when given the option, it's always the first thing I turn off. But the GS5's vast array of LED patterns and colors kept me busy for a while as I cycled through them. Eventually, I settled on the pulsating rainbow pattern that the GS5 actually shipped with and let it run. And I don't really mind it all that much – brightness turned down, of course. Annoyingly, though, the mode you're in is ALWAYS displayed right smack-dab in the middle of the speaker. There's a forever "bL" for Bluetooth that I find to be irritating front and center on the face of the speaker, behind the metal screen, of course.

The finish is a dust and fingerprint magnet. If one of your kids touches it, you'll know. The plastic body and metal screen build quality is exactly what you'd expect from a sub-hundred-buck speaker, and nothing more. I do like the fact that it has a big physical knob on the side to control volume should you not have the remote handy.

And who doesn't love a big knob? It's certainly refreshing when you're used to only buttons JS @ New Atlas

And speaking of the remote, I'm not sure who the designer was behind the button placement choices, but I wouldn't hire them again. Where the volume changing button would normally be on similarly laid out TV remotes, you instead find the LED brightness button... among other random, unintuitive choices. Also, I find the remote to be inconsistent. It's IR, so it needs a direct line of sight, but even so, button presses often don't register. Five clicks on volume up in a row might only result in a three-level increase. And in an attempt to keep the price low, I'm guessing, the GS5 doesn't include the two AAA batteries you'll need to power it.

The GS5 remote isn't going to win any prizes for ingenuity or style, but it gets the job done with about a 92% effective rate JS @ New Atlas

The GS5 supports Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, optical, and even 3.5-mm inputs. But you won't find any HDMI or ARC/eARC ports, so if you're in need of that, forget it, this isn't the soundbar for you. The GS5 also has a 3.5-mm headphone jack on the side. I'm not sure how much power it's putting out, but it's barely enough to drive my Audeze MM-100 planar cans. Full volume isn't at all loud, and it sounds like hot garbage, when realistically, the MM-100 is very, VERY good.. Basic headphones would be fine, I imagine, but don't expect anything amazing.

There's a mobile app (Android/iOS) and a desktop app (Windows only), but honestly, who wants more apps bloating their already bloated app ecosystem? Not this guy. It gives you more control over the speaker's functions than the remote does, sure, but I'm just not that guy. And for what it's worth, the Windows application only works over USB, but you'll get access to the EQ, sound modes, more LED control, etc., if that's your thing. Also, the changes you make only affect the PC-USB connection ... should you disconnect and pair it to something else, you're right back to factory settings for your other devices.

This is all she wrote. Sorry for the HDMI'ers out there JS @ New Atlas

Creative says the GS5 is rated at 85 dB SNR (signal-to-noise ratio), and that's not bad at all for an inexpensive soundbar.

All in all, for 95 smackeroos, the GS5 sounds pretty decent, and I imagine GS5 owners out there don't regret buying 'em. After I finished writing this, I hopped over to the Amazon review section on it (4.2 stars) to see if I was right, and people were happy with it. I chuckled when I immediately saw one of the main complaints was about that stupid "bL" right in the middle of the soundbar. I'd pay another fiver just to turn that display off.

Product page: Creative Sound Blaster GS5 or Amazon

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