Titanium-wrapped music power house takes modular route to portable hi-fi

Renowned audio brand iBasso proved it could challenge Astell&Kern and other giants in the digital audio player (DAP) space with its flagship DX340 hi-fi player in January last year. Now, that flagship portable player has been treated to an upgrade with the titanium edition, which features a more durable chassis and a modified high-performance amplifier for a superior listening experience.

The housing of the latest DX340 is made from CNC-milled titanium, compared to the original’s stainless steel. It’s a high-performance metal that is more durable while being lightweight – the titanium edition weighs 486 g (1.07 lb). On top of giving it a premium feel, the rugged aesthetic complements the high-end engineering behind it while appealing to listeners seeking a DAP that stands out from the crowd.

The iBasso DX340 titanium edition features dual operating systems, an AMOLED display, dual battery system and support for balanced and unbalanced audio output iBasso

The new version uses the same type of headphone amplifier module as the standard model – the proprietary AMP15, which "delivers industry-leading output power and low noise." However, the one here has been modified to improve output and handling for a wider range of headphones and in-ear monitors (IEMs). Basically, it offers greater control, stability, and headroom so audiophiles can enjoy high-quality sound.

Also, the DX340’s modular AMP architecture supports any card in the AMP1X series (current or future) should listeners require a more tailored sound. You can also jack in balanced, single-ended, coaxial, USB OTG connections – meaning that the device can serve as a "hi-res transport" or USB DAC (digital-analog converter), while also enabling wireless options over Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The iBasso DX340 titanium edition ships with an AMP-15 amplifier module, but is compatible with any of the company's AMP-1x series slot-in cards iBasso

The DX340 supports a wide range of audio formats. Natively, it can play DSD512, as well as PCM up to 32-bit/768 kHz – making it capable of ultra-high-resolution playback. iBasso also updated its audio engine to the FPGA-Master 3.0 system, allowing it to deliver cleaner audio that's claimed capable of rivaling full-scale desktop systems.

For the screen, the flagship DAP has a 6-inch display, making it no bigger than your standard iPhone (although it's thicker). However, its AMOLED screen makes colors pop and the controls more responsive while delivering 1,080 x 2,160 resolution.

It also runs a dual operating system. The primary OS is Android 13, which runs smoothly thanks to the DX340’s 8 GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. This makes it capable of handling streaming music apps, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Then you have Mango, a lightweight Linux-based operating system, as a secondary OS designed for the "most pure playback path possible."

With 256 GB of internal storage, you can comfortably carry all of your music files, as well as apps. But if you find yourself running out of space, you can slot in a 2-TB microSD card.

Whether you are using basic headphones or high-end IEMs, the iBasso DX340 titanium edition is designed to deliver exceptional audio iBasso

The player also has a dual battery system – one for the digital section and another for the analog path. This not only ensures sufficient power delivery, but also effectively isolates any electromagnetic interference to the analog signal from the digital architecture – all in the name of optimum listening.

What’s clever here is unified power management. Both batteries charge as one and appear on the display under a single icon. Even when using a fast-charging outlet, the power goes through the batteries first to limit interference when charging. All in, the dual-battery setup is reported capable of supporting 11 hours of continuous playback.

The DX340 titanium edition is now retailing for £1,899 in the UK (we've no word on US pricing), or you can opt for the standard version at £1,499 or $1,699 in the US.

