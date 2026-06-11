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Consumer Tech

Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra targets DJI's pocket camera crown

By Omar Kardoudi
June 11, 2026
Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra targets DJI's pocket camera crown
The pocket-friendly Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra shoots 8K Dolby Vision
The pocket-friendly Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra shoots 8K Dolby Vision
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The pocket-friendly Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra shoots 8K Dolby Vision
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The pocket-friendly Insta360 and Leica's Luna Ultra shoots 8K Dolby Vision
The OLED screen makes framing easy, while an optional mini fill light module makes for after-dark creativity
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The OLED screen makes framing easy, while an optional mini fill light module makes for after-dark creativity
The first real rival to DJI's Osmo Pocket packs dual Leica lenses
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The first real rival to DJI's Osmo Pocket packs dual Leica lenses
"An industry-first detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters"
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"An industry-first detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters"
"A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement"
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"A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement"
The Luna Ultra is powered by a 1,550-mAh battery for up to 4 hours of per-charge use, and supports fast charging to 80% in just over 23 minutes
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The Luna Ultra is powered by a 1,550-mAh battery for up to 4 hours of per-charge use, and supports fast charging to 80% in just over 23 minutes
View gallery - 6 images

For years, DJI's Osmo Pocket has been the default choice for creators who want cinematic-quality video in a compact, stabilized package. DJI didn't just define the pocket gimbal camera, it owned it, almost without competition. That has just changed, with Insta360 and Leica jointly launching the Luna Ultra.

The Luna Ultra is built around a dual-lens system, which the Osmo Pocket 4 currently lacks – although not for long. The primary camera uses a Leica Summicron lens with an f/1.8 aperture and a 20-mm-equivalent focal length, backed by a 1-inch-type CMOS sensor – a chip roughly the size of a thumbnail that captures significantly more light than the smaller sensors found in most action cameras. The secondary camera is a 60-mm-equivalent telephoto at f/2.0, with a 1/1.3-inch sensor, offering up to 6x optical-quality zoom and 12x hybrid zoom.

The whole package weighs just over 200 g (7 oz) – comparable to a mid-range smartphone – and runs on a 1,550-mAh battery rated for up to four hours of use, with an 80% fast-charge in roughly 23 minutes.

Meet Insta360 Luna Ultra - Flagship dual-lens 8K gimbal camera

Stabilization comes courtesy of a three-axis mechanical gimbal working in tandem with electronic image stabilization. Insta360's Deep Track 5.0 system handles intelligent subject tracking, with dedicated modes for groups, active zoom, and automatic reframing.

On the video side, the Luna Ultra records 8K at 30 frames per second with Dolby Vision – the same HDR format used in high-end cinema displays – and shoots in 10-bit I-Log, a flat color profile that preserves up to 14 stops of dynamic range for maximum flexibility in post-production. It also works great at night thanks to its dedicated PureVideo low-light mode, capable of reducing noise at up to 4K/60 fps.

Stills photography reaches 37 megapixels in UltraPhoto mode – a computational multi-frame capture technique – and up to 200 megapixels for panoramas.

"A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement"
"A 3-axis stabilization system, combined with electronic image stabilization, ensures smooth footage during movement"

The Leica collaboration goes well beyond a badge on the lens. The camera includes Leica-tuned color profiles (Natural, Vivid, and Chrome), support for ACES (Academy Color Encoding System – a professional color management standard used widely in film production), and built-in timecode for multi-camera synchronization with Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. This marks the sixth product resulting from a six-year partnership between the two companies, unveiled at Leica's headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany.

One genuinely clever hardware idea is the 2-inch OLED touchscreen, which detaches completely from the camera body and functions as a wireless HD monitor, microphone, and remote control with a range of up to 20 m (66 ft). For solo creators, this means monitoring and adjusting shots from angles that would otherwise need a second pair of hands.

"An industry-first detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters"
"An industry-first detachable 2-inch OLED touchscreen enables remote monitoring and control with HD transmission up to 20 meters"

The accessory ecosystem reinforces that one-person-crew ethos. A POV head tracker for hands-free capture, Black Mist diffusion filters, a wide-angle lens expanding the field of view to 108°, and ND filters for exposure control. Internal storage sits at 47 GB, expandable to 1 TB via microSD.

That dual-lens advantage may be short-lived, however. DJI is launching a dual-lens Pocket 4 Pro that could close the spec gap. There's also a regulatory tailwind. Since December 2025, the FCC has blocked DJI from receiving equipment authorization in the US, effectively locking new DJI products out of the American market. At US$769.99 and available now in the US, the Luna Ultra arrives at exactly the right moment.

Product page: Insta360

View gallery - 6 images

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Consumer TechCameraGimbalsInsta360DJI InnovationsContentDigital Video
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Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

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