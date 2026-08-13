Insta360 pushes the limits of immersive video with X6 8K actioncam

Insta360 is calling the X6 the biggest leap in its X-series yet. And on paper, there’s plenty to back this up; there’s a lot more going on than just a bump in resolution.

The new flagship succeeds the X5 with native 8K50fps 360-degree video, up from 8K30fps, while retaining its familiar pocket-sized form. The company is positioning this latest addition as a hybrid capture tool rather than a single-purpose 360-degree camera.

Beyond immersive spherical video, it’s engineered to function as a point-and-shoot camera for flat social clips, or a traditional single-lens action cam when instant sharing makes more sense.

Meet Insta360 X6 - Inspiration in every direction.

Behind this versatility is a serious hardware overhaul. The X6 upgrades to dual custom Sony 1/1.1-inch-type square sensors, delivering 33% more surface area and roughly four times the light intake per frame compared to the X5. A triple-chip architecture adds 500% more computing power, while AdaptiveTone 2.0 meters each lens independently and captures two exposures per frame.

There’s also 10-bit color, I-Log for more serious grading, and native in-camera Dolby Vision, which Insta360 says is a first for the format. These changes will likely be most impactful on night rides, in interiors, and in other scenes where smaller sensors tend to fall behind.

Full 360-degree video capture means you can reframe expansive scenes from any angle during post-production Insta360

The three shooting options work quite differently in practice. In full 360 mode, the X6 records everything around you at up to 8K resolution at 50 frames per second, so framing can happen later during the edit. On the other hand, InstaFrame 2.0 tracks people, pets, and objects, and outputs flat 4K video directly.

Switch to single-lens mode and it behaves more like a conventional action cam, shooting up to 5K60fps with a 132-degree field of view, or 170 degrees at 5K30. The FlowState stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock from prior models remain onboard the X6. For travel and action shooters, this means one compact unit covers immersive footage, standard social clips, and traditional action-cam duties.

One of the X6’s more unusual software additions is AI Director, which starts working while the camera is plugged in and charging. It analyzes your recordings, picks out highlights, automatically builds an edit, and sends the finished clips to the Insta360 app. The system runs on Insta360’s PanoMind AI model, which is reportedly trained on more than 10,000 hours of footage across 30+ scenarios, using visual information, audio cues, and camera motion.

While plugged in and charging, AI Director automatically scans raw files, highlights key moments, and prepares edits Insta360

In the app, Auto Edit 2.0 handles manual reframing duties by automating virtual camera moves, cuts, and audio sync. This removes much of the friction that’s often involved with editing 360 files – assuming the algorithmic choices match your creative intent.

The hardware has been beefed up, too. A 2,600-mAh battery is rated for up to 140 minutes of 8K30 recording, up from 88 minutes on the X5, with a 0-to-80% charge reportedly taking just 24 minutes.

The X6 has a 2.32-inch, 1,200-nit OLED display and 47 GB of usable built-in storage plus microSD expansion. It’s also rated to work in temperatures as low as -20 °C (-4 °F), and is waterproof to 20 m (66 ft) without a case. Insta360 claims that its Replaceable Lens 2.0 is five times more scratch-resistant and 60% cheaper to replace.

The X6 is now available at the Insta360 Official Store, starting at US$699.99 for the Standard Bundle, which includes the camera, Xtreme Battery, USB-C cable, and protective pouch.

Outfitted with the Invisible Dive Bundle, the camera stitches out the mounting pole for unobstructed underwater footage Insta360

The $799.99 Essentials Bundle adds a fast-charge case, 114-cm Invisible Selfie Stick, second battery, lens cap, and an extra year of warranty coverage. The company is also offering a range of packages tailored to different action scenarios, including the $769.99 Motorcycle, the $819.99 Road Cycling, and the $794.99 Ski bundles, among several others.

From a price perspective, it’s a sizable jump from the X5’s $549.99 launch figure. For existing X5 owners, however, the larger sensors, 8K50 capture, and automated AI workflow provide a compelling set of reasons that may justify taking the leap.

Insta360 has shared a tour of Turkey to show the hyperlapsing chops of this immersive actioncam, which you can see below.

Hyperlapsing through Turkey 🤯 - Insta360 X6

Product page: Insta360 X6

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links