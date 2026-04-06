Maxell revives and updates the classic cassette player with Bluetooth

Japanese consumer electronics company Maxell, known for its high-performance chromium metal cassettes during its 80s zenith, has now released a modern update to the portable cassette player.

This comes amidst a resurgence of cassette fandom with buyers ranging from teens to late 30s and older, curious about the tactile feel of retro tech or now feeling nostalgic for the 80s.

First available mid-2025 in Japan and now making its North American debut, the Maxell Wireless Cassette Player was positively received by users on social media, and immediately sold out.

The Maxell Wireless Cassette Player is currently on sale for a little over $75 – its list price is $99.99 Maxell

Other lesser-known brands have in fact released Bluetooth cassette players of their own, led by French brand We are Rewind – whose Kickstarter we previously covered – but this is one of the first from an established major manufacturer.

The Maxell player has a classic cassette player design with the modern features of wireless Bluetooth technology to connect to speakers and headphones. Two hours of USB-C charging is claimed to be good for up to 11 hours of wireless playback.

The player works with both wired and Bluetooth headphones Maxell

There's a headphone jack for wired headphones, to really immerse yourself like you time-warped back to a scene from Stranger Things, plus the cassette player can rewind and fast-forward to a fave song for that true tactile action. A built-in belt clip allows it to be hung on those saggy parachute pants.

Cassettes tapes have long been cheap and abundant at thrift stores, though possibly barely playable due to poor storage or handling. Checking out Bandcamp, though, there are now heaps of new releases from the likes of Robyn and Kneecap! Even Harry Styles' latest is a limited-edition silver glitter cassette!

A few selections from the author's own cassette collection Shirl Leigh / New Atlas

You can order the Maxell Wireless Cassette Player in black or white color choices for a little over US$75 plus shipping on Amazon, to get back to the future.

Source: Amazon

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