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Consumer Tech

MouthPad turns your tongue into a wireless trackpad

By Maryna Holovnova
August 03, 2026
MouthPad turns your tongue into a wireless trackpad
Mouthpad device
MouthPad is a touchpad designed to be controlled with the tip of the tongue.
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Mouthpad device
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MouthPad is a touchpad designed to be controlled with the tip of the tongue.
Vox
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If MouthPad is the computer mouse, Vox is the keyboard.
Person in a wheelchair
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MouthPad allows people with disabilities to control tablets, computers, and smartphones hands-free.
Person with a digital tablet
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Hundreds of people who participated in testing described MouthPad as a game changer for them.
Animated image of a person using mouthpad
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All the settings can be customized through a companion app.
View gallery - 5 images

Engineers are always experimenting with new ways to reinvent the computer mouse. Most new products target users seeking compact or unconventional alternatives, whether it’s a wearable ring or an origami-inspired design.

San Francisco-based company Augmental Technologies had a bigger goal – creating a device that helps people with limited mobility interact with computers more easily. The team spent years developing a mouse that can be controlled with your mouth.

We covered this project, called MouthPad, a couple of years ago, and now it’s finally available to the general public.

Person in a wheelchair
MouthPad allows people with disabilities to control tablets, computers, and smartphones hands-free.

Not being able to interact with computers, smartphones, and other smart devices is incredibly limiting, yet many existing assistive devices are reportedly awkward, uncomfortable, or difficult to use for long periods. This challenge inspired the team at Augmental, who believe technology can help people overcome physical limitations.

MouthPad is just the first of several assistive devices the company has been working on. Its other project is called Vox. The creators call it an “invisible keyboard,” and it’s basically a wearable microphone designed to capture speech through vibrations of the skin.

Vox
If MouthPad is the computer mouse, Vox is the keyboard.

MouthPad is a touchpad that sits over the upper teeth like a slim dental retainer and is controlled with the tip of the tongue. According to Augmental, it doesn’t affect speech and can be comfortably worn for extended periods, with tests suggesting up to 10 hours. MouthPad is wireless, connects to devices via Bluetooth, and is compatible with all major operating systems.

The device combines a pressure-sensitive trackpad positioned against the roof of the mouth with head-motion sensing, which means the cursor can be controlled with either the head or the tongue.

By moving the tongue across the touchpad, users can also scroll, click, and swipe just like they would on a traditional laptop touchpad. A companion app allows users to customize cursor mode, click strength, touch sensitivity, cursor speed, and scroll speed.

Animated image of a person using mouthpad
All the settings can be customized through a companion app.

The creators say they approached the tongue as the “11th finger” for their project. It’s one of the human body's most nimble and precise muscles, making it surprisingly well suited for controlling a computer.

The device reportedly offers high accuracy, is easy to learn and intuitive to use. Battery life is claimed to exceed seven hours, and charging takes about 1.5 hours. MouthPad can also stay paired with multiple devices and switch between them with the press of a button.

The device is made of dental resin, weighs 10 g (about a third of an ounce), and is about 1 mm thick. It comes with a charging case and should be washed with soap before and after every use. Drinking water while wearing MouthPad is fine, but eating or chewing on the device can damage it and void the warranty.

According to the company, hundreds of people who participated in years of testing reported they were able to play video games and take photos and videos for the first time in years.

Person with a digital tablet
Hundreds of people who participated in testing described MouthPad as a game changer for them.

Each MouthPad is custom-made. Customers first get a digital scan at any dental clinic and send it to Augmental, where the device then gets 3D printed and encapsulated. The MouthPad is priced at US$1,400. Preorders are available at augmental.tech, and shipping is estimated to take less than six months. For now, however, the product is only available in the US.

The current waitlist already has more than 6,300 customers, including not only people with disabilities, but also professionals interested in using the device while keeping their hands free for other tasks: surgeons, technicians, painters.

Source: Augmental

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Consumer TechMouseKeyboardVoiceDisabilityRemote ControlSmartphonesComputer
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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