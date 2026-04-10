Retro-style cassette player offers much more than a walk down memory lane

Not everything old is worth a modern makeover, but this is something audio-lifestyle brand Gadhouse seems to understand. Following on from some stunning retro-modern turntables, it's now reviving 1980s portable audio paired with modern convenience.

Discovering music for myself in the late 1980s, a time between vinyl and CD, my Sony Walkman was the first-ever portable audio I'd experienced (actually, I had a cheap knock-off first before I complained so much about it my mom caved that Christmas). Sure, the headphones' small foam pads sat a little too tightly over my ears, and the metal band between them was unnecessarily sharp, but it felt like the future at the time.

Now, Gadhouse is bringing some of it back – but with modern tech convenience all wrapped up in a Japanese-style sleek design package it's calling the Miko. So while it's essentially an old-school cassette player, it also features mod-cons like Bluetooth connectivity, several modes of recording, and USB-C powered playback.

The Miko is a loving ode to a long-forgotten audio format Gadhouse

Sure, cassette audio isn't for everyone – but I've always had a soft spot for the format. It taught me a lot about track listing and experiencing entire releases as a whole, while also understanding and appreciating Side A and B – something that stuck with me decades later as a music critic, when the dominant format was CD, then of course streaming. The cassette was also a form of personal expression for music fans, too, where planning and composing a perfect mix tape – 45 minutes each side if possible – and drawing cover art was a time-consuming but rewarding pursuit. In fact, a mix tape that a pen pal in France made me changed my life in 1998, when she introduced me to a band I knew would be my favorite act of all time, and it's still true (also bold move, as the song, "Mogwai Fear Satan," took up more than 16 minutes of precious tape).

But back to 2026 – while the Miko might not spark a mix-tape revival in an era where sharing playlist links is the norm, Gadhouse has clearly put effort into making sure this new player is more than just a pretty face. The unit can wirelessly connect to compatible headphones and speakers, and a 3.5-mm stereo output offers a wired option and a larger range of equipment the player can play audio through, as well as the ability to record onto tape via auxiliary cable. There are some classic features that the model has retained – big, chunky buttons for play, fast-forward, rewind, stop and record, a built-in microphone, and battery power (2 x AA). This means that you can once again experience the distorted, half-speed playback of music when the batteries are on their last legs.

“Almost a year in the making, our team has obsessed over every detail of Miko,” said Petch Watcharaphon, the company's co-founder. “We’re excited to introduce our first cassette product from Gadhouse. With such an eye-catching design, she truly has an attitude all her own, drawing heavy influence from the 1985-1995 era.”

The Gadhouse Miko Cassette Player comes in Smoke and Mint colors and is available for US$99 from April 10, and will also be sold through partner sites such as Amazon in some regions. At the end of the month, it'll also be bundled with the brand's acclaimed Wesley headphones ($149).

Source: Gadhouse