Review: Massive 25,000-mAh battery makes rugged tablet worth the weight

Rugged tech is a rapidly growing market, with outdoor users eager for everyday devices built to survive real-world punishment. Here, the new Oukitel RT10 Rugged Tablet delivers solid performance and supreme battery life – for less than US$500.

As the name suggests, this tablet is built to withstand the elements – making it a great option for campers, outdoor workers, adventure travelers and anyone doing fieldwork. Sure, you can use it indoors on the sofa, too, but it has a few qualities that are best suited to more "rugged" environments.

OUKITEL - RT10 Rugged Industrial Edition | Reliable, All-Weather Protection for Industrial Use

Out of the box, you'll see – or feel – that this device is seriously tough. It has a thick, reinforced chassis that meets IP68 and IP69K water- and dust-resistance standards, as well as MIL-STD-810H military certification for shock and drop protection. So while it's probably not advised to throw the R10 off a cliff, it'll withstand much more punishment than a typical tablet.

The screen is about the size you'd expect – 11-inches – and houses a crisp full high definition plus (FHD+) display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a solid refresh rate. Corning Gorilla Glass shields the screen from scratches, and it remains bright and clear in full sunlight while staying responsive in the rain.

The RT10 comes with what you need to carry or mount it New Atlas

What makes this more than a solid all-rounder, however, is its battery life. Like with the RedMagic phone and OneOdio headphones, this tablet has staying power. Perhaps it's because I'm used to my iPhone 12 Pro and budget Sony Bluetooth headphones, but I have a newfound appreciation for devices that can last days without needing an electrical outlet. Oukitel may not have the brand recognition of some of its competitors – much like RedMagic and OneOdio – but it plays to its strengths incredibly well. You can expect to get a couple of days' worth of moderate fieldwork or other outdoor use from the R10 and feel pretty confident that its 25,000-mAh battery won't need reviving. If you're not using it that much, it'll still turn on after a week.

It also has 33-W fast-charging and reverse charging via USB-C port, which doubles as a handy power source for other devices such as earbuds and phones. Combined, this endurance and versatility isn't really a common feature of other rugged tablets on the market right now, either.

There's also another excellent feature I didn't expect – a powerful LED camping light. This can be adjusted depending on need, and even provide strobe and SOS lighting. And it leaves a smartphone's light for dead. While it won't replace a dedicated flashlight, it offers great nighttime visibility for up-close jobs and will do a decent job of lighting a path in front of you to around 30 feet (10 m).

Out of the box, the tablet is essentially plug-and-play New Atlas

As for its performance, it's also surprisingly powerful – with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor, 12 GB of RAM (48 of "virtual" RAM) and 512 GB of storage, and the option to add more space via microSD. This essentially means that apps open fast and there's no lag when switching between tasks.

Being a tough all-rounder with a powerful battery, the RT10 is going to come with some trade-offs, depending on your priorities. It sports a decent 64-MP rear camera, a handy 20-MP night-vision camera, and a 5-MP macro lens, as well as a 32-MP front camera for things like video calls (not so much for selfies). The shutter response is excellent, ideal for taking quick snaps on site or in the field. Its 5-W dual speakers are also fine but not really a selling point – though there is a 3.5-mm headphone jack tucked in next to the concealed USB-C port, something that's starting to feel like a rare feature these days.

This tablet also has considerable weight to it. At 1.255 kg (2.76 lb) and having a thickness of 22.5 mm (0.9 inches), the RT10 isn't a lightweight, slimline unit. And while it feels sturdier than any tablet or phone I've ever owned, its real-world "ruggedness" was only tested through a couple of drops on gravel and bitumen (I was a little cautious about inflicting too much potential harm to a review unit I may have to return).

As I've admitted before, I'm not a huge fan of Android, and to me the RT10 doesn't feel as refined as some high-end devices with this operating system. That said, it has all the usual customizations and Oukitel says it'll be updating software for the tablet every six months, which will also factor in any user feedback to improve functionality.

The RT10, the latest addition to the growing rugged-tech market New Atlas

The RT10 also ships with a shoulder strap and an aluminum mounting bracket, making it easier to carry in the field and secure to vehicles, walls or workstations. The strap in particular is handy, offsetting the tablet's weight and freeing up your hands when it's not in use.

The RT10 Rugged Tablet will debut on February 2, for US$429.99, from the official Oukitel store. It'll be followed by a rugged smartphone, at this stage set for release sometime in March.

Source: Oukitel

