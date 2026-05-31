© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Review: Pocket phone thermal camera a big step up from its solid predecessor

By Bronwyn Thompson
May 31, 2026
Review: Pocket phone thermal camera a big step up from its solid predecessor
The P4 connects to Android smartphones
The P4 connects to Android smartphones
View 8 Images
The P4 connects to Android smartphones
1/8
The P4 connects to Android smartphones
Thermal Master's latest pocket-sized smartphone camera is its best yet
2/8
Thermal Master's latest pocket-sized smartphone camera is its best yet
The camera allows you to view heat readings through a real-world view rather than abstract thermal patterns
3/8
The camera allows you to view heat readings through a real-world view rather than abstract thermal patterns
For a change, my hand is hotter than my old iPhone
4/8
For a change, my hand is hotter than my old iPhone
The P4 allows you to adjust your thermal view for your needs
5/8
The P4 allows you to adjust your thermal view for your needs
The lens update offers more adaptability for the job at hand
6/8
The lens update offers more adaptability for the job at hand
The kit again comes with the necessities in a protective pouch
7/8
The kit again comes with the necessities in a protective pouch
The phone shows you just how small this clever gadget is
8/8
The phone shows you just how small this clever gadget is
View gallery - 8 images

The latest compact smartphone camera from Thermal Master may look a fair bit like its earlier pocket-sized model we covered, but looks are deceiving – and the new P4 makes some pretty big advances that you'll see as soon as you plug it in.

I’m no stranger to imaging devices from Thermal Master, a company that aims to make this technology accessible for everyday users at a fraction of the price of top-line gear. The P4 is essentially a pocket-sized thermal imaging camera that turns a smartphone into a surprisingly capable heat-detection tool. Plug it into an Android phone or laptop via USB-C and it can “see” temperature differences invisible to the human eye (as you’d hope thermal tech would). While we're not comparing its abilities to high-end thermal equipment, the P4 does a lot for less than US$300 (at its current sale price).

Essentially, with the camera plugged into the phone and the app open, the screen will display hot electrical components, cold air leaks and overheating machinery, through both the colors displayed and the temperature readings over those different areas in frame.

The lens update offers more adaptability for the job at hand
The lens update offers more adaptability for the job at hand

At the core of the P4 is a 256 x 192-pixel infrared sensor that detects heat radiation. Thermal Master’s app – free to download and easy to use – then processes the data fed to it from the hardware to display a 512 x 384-pixel image on your phone’s screen. It detects temperatures from -20 °C to 600 °C (-4 °F to 1,112 °F), so it can pick up everything from cold drafts sneaking in through window cracks to electronics becoming dangerously overheated.

One of the biggest improvements on the P3, however, is the P4’s dual-camera system. Instead of just displaying a bunch of colors indicating temperature range, the P4 also comes with a visible-light camera alongside the infrared sensor. Essentially, you can use the app to overlay thermal data on a regular image – and it makes using this technology less abstract and more "real world." This is particularly handy if you’re working on intricate electronics where it can be hard to see the problem area just through thermal imaging alone. For me, it takes away that step in brain processing required to turn that image of colors into what you see with your own eyes. It may not be a feature for everyone, particularly expert thermal imaging users, but for novices, it makes the P4 more user-friendly than earlier models.

The camera allows you to view heat readings through a real-world view rather than abstract thermal patterns
The camera allows you to view heat readings through a real-world view rather than abstract thermal patterns

The P4 has also had a makeover when it comes to its design. The P3’s manual-focus macro lens has been dropped, in favor of a fixed-focus system with a wider field of view. It’s not just less fiddly for the user – wrangling hardware adjustments while trying to capture macro images via a phone-screen button was pretty annoying at times with the P3 – but broadens the scope of use. Now you can scan walls, ceilings, whole engines and more in clear detail, rather than be restricted to close-range inspections or blurry images when trying to capture a larger view in frame.

The software has also been improved, with features like time-lapse recording to track heat changes, and temperature displays being much clearer. Admittedly, I haven't tested the time-lapse recording, as besides a boiling kettle and my cooling feet without socks, neither seem a worthy use of the feature or of my night.

For a change, my hand is hotter than my old iPhone
For a change, my hand is hotter than my old iPhone

It's worth noting that while the P4 is a big step up from the P3, it still suffers from the same issues most smartphone thermal cameras do. Being able to plug the tiny camera into the USB port and use on-the-go is one of its appeals, but it's also a downside. It plugs into your phone's charging port, and draws power from your phone – so something to keep in mind for extensive use.

And unlike the P3, the P4 is a solely Android device, with no iOS compatibility in the pipeline. Incidentally. this review is months overdue because my Android phone was 4,500 miles (7,200 km) away from my P4. But pleasingly, once my phone had some charge, the app downloaded quickly and instantly detected the camera when it was plugged in. Consumer technology with next to no setup time is one of modern life's true joys, I have come to realize.

The kit again comes with the necessities in a protective pouch
The kit again comes with the necessities in a protective pouch

I won’t pretend I have used a compact thermal camera for anything as useful as the things Thermal Master lists as key areas of functionality; but as an animal scientist, thermoregulation is critical data for understanding wildlife, from environmental adaptions to locomotion across species. Thermal imaging can also help you see what your indoor and outdoor plants need before they show visible signs of stress.

And, the P4 will also take nightmare-worthy selfies.

Nonetheless, this model of course simplifies the technology, but does it well – shrinking a lot of the key functions of high-end gear into a device small enough to fit into the tiniest of pockets. Plus its uses are both practical for troubleshooting cooling and heating issues, and easy to use for curious minds, like seeing how cold your tongue gets after eating ice-cream and how long it takes for it to return to its normal range. Now that's what I call versatile application of technology.

The P4 is currently available at a discounted rate of $299 (regular price $349) from the Thermal Master site. Use the code THERMALBF10 for 10% off at checkout, on both Amazon and the company's official store.

Source: Thermal Master

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links. This does not affect our reviews and our opinions are our own.

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

Consumer TechConsumer ElectronicsThermal ImagingArtificial IntelligenceDigital imagingPhotographyPortable VideoPortableReviews
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
HMD's Terra M is built to withstand tough conditions for frontline workers in essential roles like first response, hospital duty, and construction
Mobile Technology
Rugged hybrid phone is built for extreme conditions – and gloves
HMD's new phone is purpose-built for military personnel, law enforcement agents, first responders, and infrastructure operators who find themselves in super hot or cold environments on the job. It's all about essential features for tough conditions.
Swap Arcade folds down to cabinet form (inset) in a matter of seconds
Games
Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use
Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
This privacy-focused tablet is being designed to last you 5-10 years with replaceable components
Consumer Tech
Modular Android tablet promises to last a decade
We've seen a small number of modular phones with replaceable parts over the last few years, and Lenovo's been following Framework's lead in building a modular laptop. What if you're in the market for something in between? Enter the open_slate tablet.
This isn't your grandparents' mouse
Consumer Tech
Split-personality futuristic mouse snaps to become a gamepad
A hardware upstart is rethinking what the mouse on your desk can do – by splitting it in two and filling it with gamepad buttons. It's a clever bit of industrial design that hides interface elements in a familiar package.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!