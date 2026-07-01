$80 smart scale maps body fat and muscle by body part

Smart scales have moved beyond basic weigh-ins for years now. While basic BMI (Body Mass Index) and body-fat estimates are common on modern bathroom scales, Wyze is pitching the Scale BodyScan as a way to bring more comprehensive, segmented data into your home.

The hook is its built-in extendable handle, which anchors an eight-electrode BIA (Bio-electric Impedance Analysis) system designed to capture a complete picture of the body rather than relying solely on foot-only sensors.

This layout fundamentally shifts the way at-home bioelectrical impedance works. While standard digital smart scales send a singular electrical signal up through your lower body, the Scale BodyScan sends current through both your hands and feet via the extendable bar, completing a circuit across your entire frame.

The Wyze Scale BodyScan uses a built-in handle and eight electrodes to estimate body composition across the hands and feet Wyze

With those extra contact points, it can estimate segmental muscle and fat across your arms, legs, and torso. Wyze calls these insights "gym-grade" or "professional-grade," but this is worth taking with a pinch of salt. The real appeal here isn’t perfect measurement, but a clearer, more granular view than cheaper four-electrode scales can usually offer.

It tracks 17 composition metrics in total, spanning weight, BMI, fat, muscle, hydration, bone, metabolism, and segmental readings. Seven of these appear directly on the 4.7-inch LED display as soon as you step on: weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass percentage, bone mass, protein, and body water.

The built-in display covers immediate metrics, while the Wyze app handles long-term tracking for people who want to dig a little deeper. You can sync your historical data via Bluetooth 5.0, export comprehensive body-composition PDFs, and feed analytics directly into Apple Health, Health Connect, or Fitbit.

The Wyze Scale BodyScan uses a built-in handle and eight electrodes to estimate body composition across the hands and feet Wyze

For households with multiple occupants, the Scale BodyScan can automatically recognize up to eight people, while unlimited guest measurements keep one-off weigh-ins from interfering with saved personal trends.

There are also baby, pet, and luggage modes, plus an indium-tin-oxide-coated glass surface that lets you step anywhere on the scale. It comes in black or white, supports an 11–400 lb (5–180 kg) weight range, and can run for up to nine months on four included AAA batteries.

The Wyze Scale BodyScan launched on June 22 and is available now for US$79.98. Compared with the company’s high-end Scale Ultra BodyScan, it keeps the eight-electrode handle system but drops premium extras like Wi-Fi and a full-color TFT screen.

BIA scales are best used for watching changes over time rather than focusing too much on any single result, but with this release, Wyze is making segmented tracking cheaper and more approachable than it has traditionally been.

Introducing Wyze Scale BodyScan (Special Launch Price $79.98!) - Featuring The CrookedMon

Product page: Wyze Scale BodyScan