A documentary streaming service just dropped a lifetime subscription

TL;DR: Right now, it’s only $149.97 to get a lifetime subscription to MagellanTV documentary streaming service.

If you mostly want to stream documentaries, scrolling past sitcoms and reality shows just to find one good film gets old fast. MagellanTV leans into nonfiction, and a lifetime plan is now on sale for $149.97 (reg. $999).

A new documentary streaming service

Netflix doesn’t have the best selection of documentaries, other than a few big names a year. If you want a huge library of excellent docs, Magellan is the place to be.

Magellan has more than 4,000 titles covering history, nature, science, space, crime, and culture. You can go from deep dives on ancient empires to series about black holes, climate science, or famous cases, with new content added every week so the library does not feel static.

Everything streams without ads, so there are no mid episode interruptions. You can watch in a browser or on many smart TVs, including models from LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others. If you already use devices like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Android TV, there are dedicated apps, and mobile apps on iOS and Android make it easy to keep watching on the go or cast to a bigger screen.

This lifetime deal covers up to five devices for seventy five years of access, with updates included. Content is not available in South Africa, so location is worth checking first.

If your idea of a good night in is a hot cup of tea and a long documentary, then it’s time to check out MagellanTV.

Right now, a MagellanTV Lifetime Subscription is on sale for just $149.97, but this offer won’t last much longer.

StackSocial prices subject to change.