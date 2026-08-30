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A lifetime Win11 Pro license just dropped to $8 — one payment, done

August 30, 2026

TL;DR: Get a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for a one-time $7.97 (reg. $199) — no subscription, no renewal. Through September 1.

For working professionals who plan to keep a machine running for years, this is the upgrade you’ve been putting off. There’s a flash sale on a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: one $8 payment, and all the Pro features are yours.

What you actually get with Pro

Windows 11 Pro is the version built for how people work, not the stripped-down Home edition:

  • Copilot for quick settings changes, file searches, and drafting on the fly
  • BitLocker full-disk encryption to keep work and personal data locked down
  • Hyper-V to run virtual machines in isolated environments, separate from your main setup
  • Snap Layouts and virtual desktops for real multitasking
  • Biometric sign-in with TPM 2.0 for fast, password-free access

It’s the practical choice for anyone who wants business-grade security and management tools. Recent Windows updates are also bringing back long-requested features like a movable taskbar and a resizable Start menu, rolling out in stages.

Own Windows 11 Pro for less

Professionals, developers, and IT-minded users who’d rather own their software — and who want the Pro features Home leaves out — should not miss this deal.

Get your Microsoft Windows 11 Pro lifetime license today for just $7.97 (reg. $199) through September 1.

Click here to browse the full Microsoft Flash Sale collection and see what else is on deep discount for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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