A lifetime Win11 Pro license just dropped to $8 — one payment, done
TL;DR: Get a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for a one-time $7.97 (reg. $199) — no subscription, no renewal. Through September 1.
For working professionals who plan to keep a machine running for years, this is the upgrade you’ve been putting off. There’s a flash sale on a lifetime license for Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: one $8 payment, and all the Pro features are yours.
What you actually get with Pro
Windows 11 Pro is the version built for how people work, not the stripped-down Home edition:
- Copilot for quick settings changes, file searches, and drafting on the fly
- BitLocker full-disk encryption to keep work and personal data locked down
- Hyper-V to run virtual machines in isolated environments, separate from your main setup
- Snap Layouts and virtual desktops for real multitasking
- Biometric sign-in with TPM 2.0 for fast, password-free access
It’s the practical choice for anyone who wants business-grade security and management tools. Recent Windows updates are also bringing back long-requested features like a movable taskbar and a resizable Start menu, rolling out in stages.
Own Windows 11 Pro for less
Professionals, developers, and IT-minded users who’d rather own their software — and who want the Pro features Home leaves out — should not miss this deal.
Get your Microsoft Windows 11 Pro lifetime license today for just $7.97 (reg. $199) through September 1.
Click here to browse the full Microsoft Flash Sale collection and see what else is on deep discount for a limited time.
StackSocial prices subject to change.