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Working or studying on Windows? Get Office 2024 Pro Plus for $50

September 06, 2026

TL;DR: Equip your Windows PC with essential tools for work or school with this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license for $49.97 (reg. $249.99).

Need Microsoft Office for work or school? Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows gives you familiar tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more without the added baggage of another subscription. Grab your lifetime license for just $50.

A one-time payment you’ll never regret

Whether you’re a student completing academic work or a working professional managing projects, Microsoft Office is a staple you can’t avoid. But let’s be real: paying for a Microsoft 365 subscription makes little-to-no sense, especially when you can get lifetime access to the entire MS Office 2024 Pro Plus suite via a single payment.

We’re talking desktop access to productivity tools like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as several apps tailored for professional workflows, such as Outlook, OneNote, and Access. What’s more, each application has been updated for better analysis, organization, and data management—meaning you can expect the same reliable performance even as you transition from writing essays to crafting reports and preparing spreadsheets or presentations.

Compatible with Windows 10 and 11 PCs

This suite maintains functionality without frequent feature updates, making it a cost-effective solution for those who want comprehensive features without sacrificing traditional reliability. It also uses non-binding keys to link to your PC, making it ideal for organizations or controlled IT environments. So, why not try it out?

Get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for $49.97 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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