This like-new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is just $369.99 right now

TL;DR: Touch Bar fans, rejoice: You can get a fast and powerful Apple MacBook Pro 2020 featuring the Touch Bar for just $369.99, 79% off the $1,799 regular price.

If you love Apple’s sadly departed Touch Bar feature, this is the deal for you: Right now you can get a like-new MacBook Pro with the coveted Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar and a stacked feature set for $1,429.01 less than buying it new.

This refurbished MacBook Pro is ready for work, with:



16GB of RAM for multitasking, gaming, video editing and coding

512GB SSD storage for responsive performance

A 13.3″ Retina display with True Tone Technology that offers crisp definition and vibrant colors and automatically adjusts the screen color to reduce eye stain

Four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for improved connectivity and charging

Intel Iris Plus Graphics enhanced to make video playback, gaming and creative work richer and more enjoyable

This 2020 model prominently features the Touch Bar technology that Apple phased out of production starting in 2021. Fans of the customizable Touch Bar can take full advantage of its predictive typing suggestions, app shortcuts, and system setting controls to make work faster and more convenient, as well as the Touch ID built into the Touch Bar that lets you log in securely and effortlessly with your fingerprint.

The MacBook Pro 2020 has a Grade A rating, denoting its near-mint condition and guaranteed 80% battery health. That means you’re getting premium features and guaranteed performance for 79% less than a new model. If you’re a student, a small business owner, or just someone who appreciates a premium product as well as an incredible value, those MacBook delivers.

Upgrade your computing experience and enjoy the convenience of the Apple Touch Bar with the MacBook Pro 2020 at a price you can’t miss.

Get Apple MacBook Pro 2020 for $369.99 (reg. $1,799).

StackSocial prices subject to change.