A new Apple Pencil alternative is only $30 right now

TL;DR: The Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus works like an Apple Pencil for a fraction of the price, now only $29.99.

The Apple Pencil isn’t the only stylus that works with iPads. The Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus is a more affordable option for iPads made between 2018 and 2025, including recent iPad Pro, Air, and mini. It’s also only $30.

What makes this a good stylus?

This stylus has many of the same luxury functions as the Apple Pencil, despite the lower price. Tilt sensitivity lets you vary line thickness and add shading. Palm rejection makes it easy to rest your hand on the screen while you write or draw. Bluetooth pairing shows the battery level right on your iPad, so you’re never guessing how much charge is left.

A shortcut button on the side gives you quick access to common tasks. Press once to exit an app, press twice to take a screenshot, or press and hold to power the stylus on or off. It’s a small detail that makes everyday use smoother.

Charging is wireless and automatic. Just attach the stylus to the side of your iPad, and it powers up. A full charge gives you up to 10 hours of use. LED indicators show the current status: blue means it’s on, red means it’s charging, and green means it’s ready.

The stylus weighs 13 grams and is made from aluminum alloy. It feels sturdy but not bulky, and it’s comfortable enough for long sessions, whether you’re taking notes or sketching.

Each unit comes with three replacement nibs, a leather carrying case, and a user manual. The extra nibs extend its life, and the case keeps everything together when you’re on the go.

Right now, you can still get a Tinymoose Pencil Pro Plus on sale for $29.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.