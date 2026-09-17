A special offer grants lifetime access to all Babbel language lessons
TL;DR: Babbel gives you lifetime access to lessons in 14 different languages, and it’s only $159 with code LEARN.
Many language learning apps now use AI to generate lessons, but AI doesn’t talk or write naturally, so it’s not a good teacher. Babbel took a different approach, giving you real lessons in 14 languages, and it’s only $159 for life.
What’s included with a Babbel lifetime subscription?
Babbel builds each course around real conversations, starting you on the words and phrases you’d actually use before it moves into anything complicated. You pick a starting level, whether beginner, intermediate, or advanced, so the material meets you where you already are. Lessons run 10 to 15 minutes each, short enough to finish one over a coffee break. Within about a month of steady practice, you could hold short conversations with native speakers about directions, dining, and shopping.
This subscription gives you lifetime access to all 14 languages, including
- Spanish
- French
- Norwegian
- Turkish
- Indonesian
- German
- Swedish
- Italian
- And more
Your progress syncs across phone, tablet, and desktop, and you can download lessons ahead of time to keep learning without Wi-Fi. Speech recognition checks your pronunciation as you talk, so you sound less like a tourist reading off a card. Personalized review sessions bring older words back on a schedule, right before you’d normally forget them.
Business travelers and international professionals get practical topics like meetings, dining, and directions that carry straight over to a trip. Babbel also includes an AI conversation partner for open-ended speaking practice, though the graded lessons stay grounded in that human curriculum.
Learn to speak a new language the human way.
Use code LEARN to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $159.
StackSocial prices subject to change.