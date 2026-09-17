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A special offer grants lifetime access to all Babbel language lessons

September 17, 2026

TL;DR: Babbel gives you lifetime access to lessons in 14 different languages, and it’s only $159 with code LEARN.

Many language learning apps now use AI to generate lessons, but AI doesn’t talk or write naturally, so it’s not a good teacher. Babbel took a different approach, giving you real lessons in 14 languages, and it’s only $159 for life.

What’s included with a Babbel lifetime subscription?
Why Language Learners Are Choosing Babbel Over Duolingo and Other "Free"

Babbel builds each course around real conversations, starting you on the words and phrases you’d actually use before it moves into anything complicated. You pick a starting level, whether beginner, intermediate, or advanced, so the material meets you where you already are. Lessons run 10 to 15 minutes each, short enough to finish one over a coffee break. Within about a month of steady practice, you could hold short conversations with native speakers about directions, dining, and shopping.

This subscription gives you lifetime access to all 14 languages, including

  • Spanish
  • French
  • Norwegian
  • Turkish
  • Indonesian
  • German
  • Swedish
  • Italian
  • And more

Your progress syncs across phone, tablet, and desktop, and you can download lessons ahead of time to keep learning without Wi-Fi. Speech recognition checks your pronunciation as you talk, so you sound less like a tourist reading off a card. Personalized review sessions bring older words back on a schedule, right before you’d normally forget them.

Business travelers and international professionals get practical topics like meetings, dining, and directions that carry straight over to a trip. Babbel also includes an AI conversation partner for open-ended speaking practice, though the graded lessons stay grounded in that human curriculum.

Learn to speak a new language the human way.

Use code LEARN to get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $159.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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