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AdGuard VPN drops to $34.97 for a 5-year subscription

September 15, 2026

TL;DR: A 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN secures up to 10 devices with zero-log encryption, and it’s on sale for $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

Public Wi-Fi and ISP tracking leave your browsing exposed more often than not. AdGuard VPN locks it down, and a 5-year subscription is on sale for $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

70+ locations, one VPN account

AdGuard VPN connects through more than 70 server locations worldwide, useful for reaching geographically restricted content or simply picking the fastest route to a site. The service runs on its own security protocol instead of a licensed one, built for a faster and more stable connection than most VPN apps manage. A strict zero-logging policy means browsing history, IP addresses, and connection data never get stored, so nothing sits on a server waiting to be requested later.

One account covers up to 10 devices running at the same time, and the app works across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and Google Chrome. Access works from both desktop and mobile, so switching between a laptop and a phone keeps the same protection level. Data is unlimited, so long streaming sessions or large downloads never hit a cap, and AdGuard markets its servers as light-speed for uninterrupted browsing even with several devices connected. AdGuard has built a name in computer security well before launching this VPN, and that track record carries over into how the service handles encryption and updates.

AdGuard’s ad blocker already carries a reputation for privacy, and Google’s own Chrome Web Store review called it “the best free solution for your online security from the creators of a famous ad blocker.” This 5-year plan is open to new users only, and redemption has a 30-day window from purchase.

Stop leaving your browsing exposed on public networks.

Get a 5-year subscription to AdGuard VPN for $34.97 (reg. $359.40).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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