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Cancel Dropbox: This 1TB cloud storage is only $130 for life

October 06, 2026
Cancel Dropbox: This 1TB cloud storage is only $130 for life
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TL;DR: Get a 1TB Koofr Cloud Storage lifetime subscription on sale for $130.

Most cloud storage plans bill you every month for as long as you keep your files online. Koofr Cloud Storage gives you 1TB of encrypted space for a single payment, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $129.99 (reg. $810) through October 11.

1TB of cloud storage with no monthly bill

Koofr’s 1TB plan is yours after one purchase, with enough room for years of photos, videos, and work documents. You can open those files in a web browser or on iOS, Android, and Windows Phone, and Koofr supports WebDAV connections as well. There’s no limit on how many devices you connect, so a laptop, desktop, tablet, and phone can all reach the same files.

Koofr also links to the accounts you already have with Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon, and OneDrive. Instead of opening several apps to find one file, you can browse all of those services from a single place.

To keep your space organized, Koofr’s Duplicate Finder spots extra copies of the same file so you can delete them and free up room. You also get advanced renaming options and control over how your shared links look.

Unlike many cloud services, Koofr doesn’t track you, and your files stay encrypted at rest and in transit.

To redeem, you’ll need a Koofr account, and signing up is free. Then just apply your code within 15 days of purchase. Each person can redeem one lifetime code, and updates are included.

Stop paying every month to keep your files in the cloud.

Use code KOOFR to get a 1TB Koofr Lifetime Subscriptionon sale for $129.99.

Sale ends October 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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