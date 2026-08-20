Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and 50+ AI models for life — now $40

TL;DR: AskAnyModel AI Pro gives you lifetime access to 50+ AI models, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. Compare up to six responses at once, generate images, and use supported models without chat limits for $39.99.

AI gives you plenty of options, but choosing the right model can be a chore. AskAnyModel puts 50+ models in one place so you can compare answers instead of bouncing between subscriptions.

For $39.99, AskAnyModel AI Pro gives you lifetime access to models including GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, DeepSeek, Llama, and Mistral. Instead of copying the same prompt into multiple chatbots, you can send it to up to six models simultaneously and see their responses side by side.

That makes it easier to spot differences in accuracy, tone, reasoning, and usefulness before deciding which answer to use. It can be particularly handy for research, writing, coding, brainstorming, and other tasks where getting a second opinion is worth the extra few seconds.

The plan also includes unlimited chats with 30 supported standard models, plus unlimited AI image generation that doesn’t use your premium credits. For more advanced models, you get 500 monthly credits to use across 19 premium options, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, and Perplexity.

Everything runs through a single browser-based interface, so there’s no need to keep jumping between different AI platforms. You can also switch models during a conversation while keeping your context intact.

Rather than paying for several individual AI subscriptions just to access their different strengths, AskAnyModel gives you a broader lineup under one account — with lifetime access included.

Get lifetime access to AskAnyModel AI Pro for $39.99 (MSRP $499).

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