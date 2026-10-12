Compare ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude at once for $59.97 till October 15

TL;DR: Compare answers from 20+ AI models in one window with a ChatPlayground AI Unlimited Plan lifetime subscription, now $59.97 (reg. $619) through October 15.

Picking between ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude usually means pasting the same prompt into three tabs. ChatPlayground AI shows their answers side by side, and an Unlimited Plan lifetime subscription is $59.97 (reg. $619).

Combine ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and More Using ChatPlayground

One prompt, 20+ AI models

Deal Days, New Atlas’ version of Prime Day, has been extended through October 15, and this price lasts until then.

ChatPlayground brings more than 20 models into a single interface, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, DeepSeek, Llama, and Perplexity. You type a prompt once and read each model’s answer alongside the others. Instead of guessing which chatbot writes cleaner code or summarizes a report more accurately, you can compare the results and keep the best one.

Chat is only one aspect of this AI aggregator. You can upload images and PDFs and ask questions about them, create pictures with AI image models and refine your wording with built-in prompt engineering tools. Saved chat history keeps past conversations on hand for ongoing projects.

An Unlimited Plan removes the monthly message cap, subject to a fair use policy, and gets priority access to new features and future models. You can sign in from Chrome, Edge or Firefox on as many desktop devices as you like. Available models change as new ones come out, and internet search is not included.

Through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can get a ChatPlayground AI Unlimited Plan lifetime subscription on sale for $59.97 (reg. $619).

Remember to browse the rest of the Deal Days catalog.

StackSocial prices subject to change.