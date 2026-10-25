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Copilot, BitLocker, and Hyper-V in one $10 Windows Pro license

October 25, 2026

TL;DR: Add BitLocker, Hyper-V, and Copilot to your PC with a Windows 11 Pro lifetime license for $9.97 (reg. $199) through November 1.

Windows 11 Home leaves out the drive encryption and virtual machine tools that a lot of power users may want. A Windows 11 Pro lifetime license adds them to your PC, and it’s on sale for $9.97 (reg. $199).

Encryption, virtual machines, and a sandbox for apps
3 Reasons You Need Windows 11 Pro: BitLocker, Sandbox & Hyper-V

BitLocker encrypts your entire drive. If the laptop goes missing, the files on it stay unreadable without your credentials. Developers and IT workers also get Hyper-V for running virtual machines, as well as Windows Sandbox. Sandbox opens an isolated copy of Windows where you can test an unfamiliar app, and anything that goes wrong stays inside it instead of touching your main system. For business networks, Pro supports Azure AD, Microsoft’s identity platform for managing sign-ins and access.

You still get everything from the core Windows 11 experience. Snap layouts arrange open windows for multitasking, and DirectX 12 Ultimate runs games at your hardware’s full capacity. Copilot sits in the taskbar to answer questions and summarize pages. With TPM 2.0 hardware, you can sign in with your face or a fingerprint.

Before buying, check your PC with Microsoft’s PC Health Check app. This license is for PCs that need a new Windows license and meet Windows 11’s requirements, including TPM 2.0 and 4GB of RAM. A Windows 10 machine that can’t get the free Windows 11 upgrade through Windows Update won’t be able to install this version either. One license activates one PC, and you have 30 days to redeem the code.

Give your PC the Pro version of Windows without paying Pro prices.

Through November 1, you can get Windows 11 Pro on sale for $9.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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