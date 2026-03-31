Delete nothing—hoard with confidence when you have 10TB for life

TL;DR: Get 10TB of private, encrypted cloud storage for life with Internxt—now $269.97 (reg. $2,900).

Your storage is full. Again. Photos, videos, files—it adds up fast. This 10TB lifetime cloud solution gives you space and privacy, without monthly fees.

Take control of your cloud storage

If you’ve been living in the digital ecosystem long enough, you already know the trade-off: convenience vs. control. Most cloud storage options make syncing relatively easy—but privacy? That’s a different story.

Internxt flips that script.

This is a private, open-source cloud storage platform built around one core idea: your data should belong to you. With end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge storage, your files are locked down so tightly that not even Internxt can access them. Everything is encrypted, fragmented, and secured before it even leaves your device.

And then there’s the space. This deal gives you 10TB of storage for life—a serious upgrade from the typical tiers most people juggle across multiple services. Think full photo libraries, 4K videos, backups, and work files all in one place, without having to constantly delete or upgrade.

It works across macOS, iOS, Windows, Android, and even Linux, so whether you’re moving files from your laptop to your phone—or just trying to keep everything synced without issue—it fits right in.

Another standout here is Internxt’s post-quantum encryption. It’s designed to stay secure even as computing power evolves, which is a fancy way of saying: this isn’t just built for today’s threats, but tomorrow’s, too.

If you’re tired of juggling subscriptions or wondering who can see your files, this is a different approach. One payment, long-term storage, and privacy that isn’t treated like an afterthought.

Get lifetime access to 10TB of Internxt Cloud Storage while it’s on sale for just $269.97 (reg. $2,900) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

