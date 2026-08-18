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Ditch your AI tabs for one $100 platform with GPT, Claude, and more

August 18, 2026

TL;DR: Pay $99.99 once for lifetime access to 1min.AI tools for chat, writing, images, PDFs, presentations, audio, and video.

Stop bouncing among separate tools for writing, images, PDFs, audio, and video. The 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan brings them into one workspace, with lifetime access priced at $99.99 instead of the $540 MSRP.

Put more of your AI workflow in one place

1min.AI provides access to models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, Mistral AI, and Cohere. Available assistants include GPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, Mistral, and Command R, giving users several options for questions, content, and problem-solving.

The writing toolkit handles keyword research, blog generation, grammar checks, summaries, paraphrasing, and content expansion or shortening. It can also draft comments for LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. A Brand Voice Generator helps content follow a more consistent style.

Visual tools cover more than basic image generation. Users can upscale or extend pictures, create variations, replace backgrounds, remove text or objects, edit masked areas, turn sketches into images, and produce 3D visuals.

Document features include multi-document chat, translation, and presentation generation. Uploaded PDFs can be summarized, translated, or queried using different AI models, which is useful when a long document contains the answer you actually need.

Audio tools include speech-to-text, text-to-speech, music generation, translation, voice design, voice changing, cloning, and isolation. Video features cover text-to-video and image-to-video creation, captions, face swaps, and YouTube transcription, translation, summarization, and chat.
1Min.AI One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price: 1min.AI

That range makes the platform relevant to copywriters, designers, social media managers, podcasters, and small-business owners. The appeal is not simply having more features; it is avoiding a fragmented workflow where every new task requires another service.

1min.AI continues to improve through weekly updates documented in its newsletter and public roadmap.

Get the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription for just $99.99 (MSRP $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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