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Enjoy lifetime documentary deep dives with one $150 payment

October 26, 2026

TL;DR: MagellanTV is an ad-free documentary streaming service, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for $149.97 (reg. $999).

Streaming documentaries usually means paying a monthly bill and scrolling past ads. If you’d rather pay once, try a MagellanTV lifetime subscription, an ad-free documentary service on sale for $149.97 (reg. $999).

More than 4,000 docs, and more every week

MagellanTV has a library of more than 4,000 documentaries, and new titles arrive every week, so the catalog keeps growing after you buy. Other streaming services mix a small set of documentaries in with movies and reality TV, but MagellanTV has only documentaries.

You can pick from 15 genres, including space, true crime, ancient history, nature, biography, and science and tech. The list also includes historical drama, art and culture, and travel and adventure.

No ads means no interruptions halfway through a film. Documentaries that are available in 4K stream in 4K as standard at no extra cost. That difference is easy to see on a large TV, especially in nature and space footage.

MagellanTV works on any TV, laptop, or mobile device. One subscription lets you watch a history series on the living room TV in the evening and a science documentary on your phone during lunch.

Most streaming services charge every month for as long as you keep the account. With a lifetime subscription, you pay once and keep watching without a renewal charge.

Stop paying a monthly fee to watch documentaries that feed your brain and your entertainment needs.

Get a MagellanTV lifetime subscription on sale for a one-time $149.97 (reg. $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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