Fool’s gold? Nope, just a $313 MacBook Air

TL;DR: Grade-A refurbished 2020 MacBook Air in Gold with a Retina display, 256GB SSD, and Touch ID now just $312.99 (reg. $999).

All that glitters isn’t gold, but this refurbished MacBook Air actually is. This refurbished 2020 model in gold delivers Apple’s signature design and everyday computing essentials for just $312.99 (reg. $999), saving you $686.

Apple hardware without the premium price

The 2020 refurb MacBook Air combines a lightweight aluminum design with the practical features that have made Apple’s laptops popular for years.

Its 13.3-inch Retina display features True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen’s color temperature to match surrounding light. Whether you’re reviewing documents, browsing the web, or watching a film, the result is a sharp, comfortable viewing experience.

Under the hood, a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD handle everyday tasks, including email, spreadsheets, video calls, and streaming.

Other useful features include:



Backlit Magic Keyboard: Comfortable typing, even in dim lighting.

Touch ID: Unlock your laptop and authenticate purchases with a fingerprint.

Up to 11 hours of battery life: Plenty of unplugged time for work or travel, according to Apple’s original specifications.

Two Thunderbolt 3 ports: Connect compatible accessories, external displays, and storage devices.

At just 2.84 pounds, it can also make for a lightweight travel companion or secondary computer.

A second life for a capable MacBook Air

This gold MacBook Air carries a Grade-A refurbished rating, meaning it’s in near-mint cosmetic condition with minimal to no visible scuffing. Plus, It’s an Intel-based model rather than one of Apple’s newer M-series machines, making it better suited to everyday computing than demanding creative workloads.

For anyone considering a practical laptop upgrade or a substantial holiday gift, the $600+ savings are difficult to overlook.

Get this Grade-A refurbished MacBook Air for $312.99 (reg. $999), with delivery available before Christmas.

StackSocial prices subject to change.