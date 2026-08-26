Get 4,000+ ad-free documentaries for life with a one-time $150 payment

TL;DR: Pay $149.97 once for lifetime access to 4,000+ ad-free documentaries, movies, and series, with new content added weekly.

MagellanTV offers lifetime access to more than 4,000 ad-free documentaries, movies, and series for a one-time $149.97 payment—an easy way to give screen time a little more substance without recurring fees.

Turn the next streaming session into a deep dive

MagellanTV is built for viewers who would rather follow a fascinating idea than scroll through another crowded entertainment menu. Its library covers history, nature, science, space, crime, war, technology, culture, and civilization, with documentaries created by leading filmmakers.

The platform’s biggest advantage is depth. Viewers can move beyond a single documentary and continue exploring a subject through exclusive playlists focused on the people, discoveries, conflicts, and events that shaped the world. It is equally suited to an evening with ancient history, an investigation into crime, or a trip through space.

More than 4,000 movies and series are available, and new content is added weekly. That expansion gives returning viewers something different to explore without requiring a new streaming search every time curiosity changes direction.

Everything streams without advertising or other interruptions. That matters when a documentary is building an argument, and nobody wants a commercial arriving halfway through the plot twist.

Unlimited streaming is available anytime and across multiple devices. Programs can also be cast from a mobile device to Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, or a compatible smart TV, making it easy to move from individual viewing to the biggest screen in the room.

The lifetime structure suits someone who already enjoys documentaries. For regular viewers, paying once can replace another recurring streaming bill while keeping a factual library available.

It combines broad subject coverage, curated deep dives, weekly additions, and ad-free viewing in one service.

Lifetime access to MagellanTV’s documentary streaming is on sale for just $149.97 (MSRP $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.