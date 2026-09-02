Get 8 Microsoft Office apps for life for just $50 (MSRP $220)

TL;DR: Get eight helpful tools for life with this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows license, on sale now for just $49.97 (MSRP $219.99).

Skip subscription fees and get essential Office apps with one license. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 gives you access to eight apps for life for a one-time payment — and right now it’s on sale for just $49.97.

Get Word, Excel, Outlook, and more without a subscription

If you’ve got a PC — whether it’s new or old — you don’t want to go another day without Microsoft Office. These tools have stood the test of time for a reason: they have helped people get things done for decades.

This Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license lets you lock in eight apps for one low price, with no monthly subscription fees involved. The included tools were created for everyone from students and graphic designers to data analysts and freelancers.

Curious which ones are included? Microsoft Office Professional 2021 gives you permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, Publisher, and Access. All the apps have been redesigned and include a ribbon-based user interface that makes it easy to access available features, tools, and customizations.

Before purchasing, make sure you are using Windows 10 or 11. After purchase, you’ll receive instant delivery and download, which installs right on your PC. If you run into any issues, you’ll have access to free customer service.

Score this Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows license for only $49.97 today.

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