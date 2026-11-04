Get a like-new business-grade HP EliteBook 830 G8 for $429.99

TL;DR: Get enterprise-grade performance without the enterprise price tag with a refurbished 2021 HP EliteBook 830 G8 for $429.99, 71% off the $1,499.99 regular price.

Your business deserves computing tools that can keep up. For business owners, frequent travelers, and anyone who takes tech seriously, this refurbished HP EliteBook 830 G8 is a reliable and powerful laptop at a fraction of the cost of new.

Built with 8 GB of RAM and a business-class i7 chip with a lightweight aluminum chassis, the EliteBook offers top-tier performance and security for serious users. Whether you need a machine that handles video conferencing and high-level collaboration, a laptop you can take on the road without a second thought, or a device with security you can trust, the HP 830 delivers.

The HP EliteBook’s features include:



11th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processor designed to handle the most demanding workloads

High-speed DDR4 memory for seamless multitasking

PCIe NVMe SSD Storage for exceptionally quick boot times and fast file access

Intel Iris XE for smooth multimedia performance

Lightweight aluminum chassis

Vibrant images thanks to the HD IPS display

HP Sure Start and optional fingerprint or IR facial recognition

It’s optimized for virtual collaboration with dual microphones, AI noise reduction, and a top-quality webcam — and the dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6, and optional LTE connectivity means you can collaborate no matter where you’re doing business. Long battery life with HP Fast Charge means you can stay productive through travel and long workdays.

This HP EliteBook 830 G8 is refurbished, which means it’s been previously used but has been inspected and graded before being offered for sale. It’s been given a Grade A rating, meaning it’s in near-mint condition.

For users who need serious performance, this is a proven model at an incredible price.

Get a refurbished 2021 HP EliteBook 830 G8 for $429.99 (reg. $1,499.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.