Get AI stock ratings and an on-call AI coach for life for $59.99

TL;DR: Sterling Stock Picker rates stocks and answers investing questions with an AI coach, and a lifetime subscription is $59.99 (reg. $399).

Nobody can predict the stock market, and reading earnings reports to make an educated guess takes hours. Sterling Stock Picker does that analysis for you, and a lifetime subscription is $59.99 (reg. $399).

Ask a question and get an answer on the spot

Finley, the built-in AI financial coach, answers portfolio and market questions in plain English using live market data. Instead of waiting on an advisor or digging through forums, you get an explanation while the question is still on your mind. Finley also gives strategy input and explains what’s moving the market.

Behind the chat, Sterling’s patent-pending North Star technology performs financial, technical, and risk analysis for each stock and returns a buy, sell, hold, or avoid rating. A 5-minute risk-tolerance quiz tunes those picks to your comfort level, and the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder assembles a diversified portfolio from there. A Stock Rockets list flags companies posting 50% or higher quarterly revenue gains alongside top North Star ratings.

Sterling won Best SaaS Product for Financial Services in 2022 and 2023. Every pick still carries market risk, so the ratings work best as a starting point for your own research.

Sterling works on the web in any modern browser and in apps for iOS 13 and Android 5.0 or later. Updates are included with no monthly or annual fees, and the deal is for new users only.

Let the software run the numbers so your time goes into the decisions.

Get a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription on sale for $59.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.