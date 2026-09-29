© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Get AI stock ratings and an on-call AI coach for life for $59.99

September 29, 2026

TL;DR: Sterling Stock Picker rates stocks and answers investing questions with an AI coach, and a lifetime subscription is $59.99 (reg. $399).

Nobody can predict the stock market, and reading earnings reports to make an educated guess takes hours. Sterling Stock Picker does that analysis for you, and a lifetime subscription is $59.99 (reg. $399).

Ask a question and get an answer on the spot

Finley, the built-in AI financial coach, answers portfolio and market questions in plain English using live market data. Instead of waiting on an advisor or digging through forums, you get an explanation while the question is still on your mind. Finley also gives strategy input and explains what’s moving the market.

Behind the chat, Sterling’s patent-pending North Star technology performs financial, technical, and risk analysis for each stock and returns a buy, sell, hold, or avoid rating. A 5-minute risk-tolerance quiz tunes those picks to your comfort level, and the Done-for-You Portfolio Builder assembles a diversified portfolio from there. A Stock Rockets list flags companies posting 50% or higher quarterly revenue gains alongside top North Star ratings.

Sterling won Best SaaS Product for Financial Services in 2022 and 2023. Every pick still carries market risk, so the ratings work best as a starting point for your own research.

Sterling works on the web in any modern browser and in apps for iOS 13 and Android 5.0 or later. Updates are included with no monthly or annual fees, and the deal is for new users only.

Let the software run the numbers so your time goes into the decisions.

Get a Sterling Stock Picker lifetime subscription on sale for $59.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
You don’t need a subscription to get Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more
Microsoft 365 isn’t the only way to get the industry-standard programs. For a one-time purchase, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Access can be yours for only $54.99.
Deals
A $200 MacBook Air is real, but supplies won’t last
Apple laptops don’t usually dip under $300, refurbished or otherwise, so take a look at this piece of fruit. It’s a 13-inch MacBook Air, grade-A refurbished, running an Intel Core i5 and rated for up to 12 hours on a charge.
Deals
ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini is a $59.25 lifetime offer we’ll happily take
Compare ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, and more from one workspace instead of bouncing between tabs. Through Aug. 9, ChatPlayground AI’s Unlimited Plan is a one-time $59.25 (reg. $619) with code AUG25.
Deals
Working or studying on Windows? Get Office 2024 Pro Plus for $50
Need Microsoft Office for work or school? Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows gives you familiar tools like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more without the added baggage of another subscription. Grab your lifetime license for just $50.
Deals
This like-new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is just $369.99 right now
If you love Apple’s sadly departed Touch Bar feature, this is the deal for you: Right now you can get a like-new MacBook Pro with the coveted Magic Keyboard and Touch Bar and a stacked feature set for $1,429.01 less than buying it new.
Deals
Watch 4,000+ documentaries with MagellanTV for $130 during Deal Days
The “voracious reader” to “avid documentary watcher” pipeline is real, and MagellanTV, which offers lifetime access to more than 4,000 documentaries for just $129.97, is here to complete you.