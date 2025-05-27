Get the top 6 MS Office apps designed specifically for Macs, just $43

TL;DR: Pick up Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac for just $42.99 (reg. $229) for a limited time.

When you’re doing business with others, everything is so much easier when everyone is using the same software. If you want to improve your chances of smoother global collaborations, you should use one of the most popular office suites in the world on your Apple computer, Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac. Best of all, a lifetime license is currently on sale for just $42.99, so there’s no longer any need to worry about expensive subscription fees.

Not only has this version of MS Office been entirely redesigned so you can take full advantage of popular Mac features such as full-screen view support, scroll bounce, and the gorgeous Retina display, but there are also numerous updates and new features that were added after the 2016 version. You’ll get lifetime licenses for the 2019 versions of MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams Classic, Outlook, and OneNote.

These are powerful MS Office apps designed specifically to use on your Mac, so there are none of the clunky workarounds that are found in other adaptations of native Windows programs. The difference this office suite can make to your daily workflow is nothing short of amazing.

Becoming more productive and delivering higher-quality work is something that will benefit you in both a professional setting and while you’re at home. Small businesses and families will find this range of tools equally effective in helping them to work smarter.

This is a one-time purchase of MS Office 2019 for Mac that can be installed on one Mac device you can use at home or work. The licenses will be connected with your Microsoft account, not the actual device, so the programs will be available for you to use even if you get a new computer.

Free customer service is naturally included, so you will receive the best support possible. Your download links and software license keys will be instantly emailed to you after your purchase is completed, so you can install the programs immediately.

Get Microsoft Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac while it’s on sale for just $42.99 (reg. $229).

