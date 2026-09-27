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Deals

Get Windows 11 Pro today for $10 for life

September 27, 2026

TL;DR: Upgrade your PC to Windows 11 Pro for only $9.97 (MSRP $199) with no subscription necessary until Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

It’s time to make the move from Windows 10 or higher to Windows 11 Pro. For $9.97, it’s a faster, better experience, and with support for Windows 10 ending next year, now’s the time — this deal only lasts until Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Incredible features

Enjoy enhanced cybersecurity, smoother multitasking, and better search with AI.

  • New keyboard shortcuts minimize keystrokes for quicker work.
  • Multiple desktops help you compartmentalize business, school, and side projects.
  • Universal search incorporates results from your desktop and the internet.
  • Snap layouts allow you to customize the windows on your desktop for peak productivity.
  • The start-up menu now offers pinned and recommended apps based on your usage.
  • Your computer is more secure with BitLocker’s device encryption, fingerprint login, and Smart App Control to prevent cyberattacks.
  • CoPilot, your AI assistant, can brainstorm writing ideas with you, generate images from your mind, make coding suggestions to minimize bugs, and be your full-on administration assistant. It can summarize documents and emails, find flights, and so much more.

Streamline your workflow, stay protected with advanced safety elements, and relish in new aesthetics.

Why upgrade now

Microsoft will no longer provide feature updates and security updates for Windows 10, with support officially ending on October 12, 2027 .

Designed for more active and professional users, Windows 11 Pro is only $9.97 for a lifetime license; that means no monthly or yearly fees. Even if it’s been a while since you’ve been a Windows user, the learning curve is quick to begin a more productive overall experience on your computer.

Once you complete your purchase securely, you’ll receive a unique code within minutes to drive you to activate your new software within 30 days.

If you’re unsure if your computer is compatible with Windows 11 Pro, you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to confirm.

Access the robust features of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro at 95% off for just $9.97 (MSRP $199) until Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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