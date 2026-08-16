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Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for just $20

August 16, 2026

TL;DR: Give yourself a productivity boost with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows, on sale now for just $19.97 (MSRP $229).

Microsoft Office apps have been a staple for decades for a reason — they’re dependable and they work. Take advantage of these helpful tools with a Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows license on sale now for just $19.97.

Get Microsoft Office for life without paying monthly fees

Work rarely means doing just one thing. Today’s busy workloads require multitasking, whether that’s answering an email while writing a report or crafting a presentation while consulting a spreadsheet.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 gives you the tools to do it all, and you’ll have these eight apps for life without ever having to pay a monthly subscription fee.

Curious what’s included in Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019? This edition includes classic apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, plus newer favorites like OneNote, Publisher, and Access.

Each app has been redesigned and is packed with powerful features and improved cloud connectivity. You’ll also have enhancements like enhanced inking in all of the included Office programs, new analysis capabilities in Excel, new presentation tools in PowerPoint, and updated features in Outlook to help you manage emails and contacts.

This one-time purchase provides an instant delivery and download for use at home or work on one Windows PC. It’s attached to the device, not a Microsoft Account.

Score this Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows, on sale now for just $19.97.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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