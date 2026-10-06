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Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for just $50

October 05, 2026
Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for just $50
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TL;DR: Refresh your PC with this Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows lifetime license, on sale now for just $49.97 (MSRP $249.99) through October 11.

You don’t need a new laptop — you just need a fresh set of tools. This Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lifetime license equips your PC with six powerful tools, all for only $49.97 now through October 11.

Get six essential Microsoft Office tools for life

If you need to draft a document, design a presentation, or build a budget, there are tools that have been getting it done for literal decades. Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus arms you with all of them on your PC, plus some new favorites to help you get even more done.

This lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus lets you enjoy these tools for life, with a non-binding key that is linked to your device instead of your Microsoft account. This makes it a whole lot cheaper to use the apps, as you only have to pay once with no recurring fees or subscriptions.

This Windows license gives your PC permanent access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, plus newer favorites like OneNote and Access. They also have upgraded features like advanced data analysis and database management to make your workflow even easier. You can also take advantage of a dark mode option when you need it.

This edition includes enhanced security and compliance capabiltiies, with built-in protections and features that support security and resulatory requirements.

Lock in your own Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows lifetime license for just $49.97 now through October 11.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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