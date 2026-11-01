Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more for life for $120

TL;DR: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for good with a Microsoft Office 2024 Home lifetime license on sale for $119.97 (reg. $149.99).

Microsoft 365 bills you every year for apps most people have used for decades.Microsoft Office 2024 Home is a lifetime license for Mac or PC that gives you the same apps with no monthly fee, and it’s on sale for $119.97 (reg. $149.99).

Stop over-paying for apps you use every day

This license gives you lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote. You buy it once, install it on one Mac or PC, and keep it. There’s no renewal date and no monthly charge.

Office 2024 runs from your computer rather than the cloud, so you can open and edit files without an internet connection. On the Mac side, it supports the three most recent versions of macOS.

Office’s ribbon now shows the tools that match what you’re working on, and you can pin your most-used commands to the Quick Access Toolbar. Excel has dynamic array formulas like FILTER, SORT, and UNIQUE that update as your data changes. PowerPoint can record a presentation with your voice, your camera, and closed captions.

Office 2024 Home also includes AI tools. Word’s Smart Compose suggests text as you type, and the apps can summarize and translate content or suggest formatting and design. In Excel, AI helps you spot trends in your data and turn them into charts. Office can even suggest alt text for images in your documents.

You can co-author files with other people in real time, chat and leave comments inside a document, and use version history to restore an earlier draft. Office 2024 also works with Microsoft Teams. Its accessibility checker reviews documents as you write and points out anything that could be hard for some readers to use.

Cancel Microsoft 365.

Get a Microsoft Office 2024 Lifetime License on sale for $119.97.

Offer ends Nov. 8.

StackSocial prices subject to change.